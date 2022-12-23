"Can I be the new Twitter CEO?": Elon Musk's answer to MrBeast goes viral as YouTuber asks for top job

Popular YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" has caused quite a commotion on Twitter with his recent post. The content creator asked if he could be the new CEO of the app following Elon Musk's announcement to step down from the chief position. The latter's decision came after he was ousted by a public poll.

The universally beloved MrBeast's tweet went viral almost instantly, racking up more than a hundred thousand likes within an hour of posting:

Can I be the new Twitter CEO?

MrBeast @MrBeast Can I be the new Twitter CEO? Can I be the new Twitter CEO?

Many have been asking Elon for a seat at the head of the table since his announcement about finding a suitable replacement, including popular Twitch streamer Trainwreckstv. However, the Twitter chief's response to Jimmy was not outright denial like in other instances:

"It’s not out of the question."

"Buy it and then give it away": YouTubers TimTheTatman, Vikkstar123, and Quackity react as MrBeast offers to take Twitter CEO position

Musk recently created a poll asking Twitter users to decide if he should step down as the CEO of the platform. With a whopping 17.5 million votes cast, more than 57% of voters wanted him to step down, causing an uproar as he had promised to "abide by the results of this poll."

Elon Musk @elonmusk Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.

Since his ascension to the position of owner and chief executive officer of the social media giant, the South African billionaire has faced criticism for some of his policies. Within weeks, his popularity, much like the Tesla stock, has plummeted among Twitterattis, and even MrBeast seems to have voted yes on the poll.

At the time, the YouTuber replied to the poll with a picture of a new policy banning social media plugs that would prohibit users from promoting other websites, such as their Instagram or YouTube on Twitter. MrBeast tweeted:

"If you’re going to keep doing stuff like this, yes."

Despite Musk rescinding parts of the policy, he lost the poll by a clear margin and a few days later announced that he would step down from his position after finding a replacement.

Elon Musk @elonmusk I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.

With MrBeast throwing his hat in the ring, many content creators on YouTube and other platforms, such as TimTheTatman and Quackity, took the opportunity to suggest video ideas. The former suggested that Jimmy should get the job and do a giveaway for content.

TimTheTatman's video idea (Image via Twitter)

Quackity went a different route, suggesting a challenge video where the last person to buy Twitter Blue would be suspended:

PCMR wanted a verification check mark that is RGB:

PCMR @OfficialPCMR @MrBeast Please make an RGB verified check when you are. @MrBeast Please make an RGB verified check when you are.

YouTubers and Twitch streamers such as Average Jonas and Vikkstar123 vouched for MrBeast, attesting to his capabilities of being able to run the company:

Here are some other reactions:

“Last person to take their hand off this Tesla becomes the Twitter CEO” @MrBeast Next video gonna be“Last person to take their hand off this Tesla becomes the Twitter CEO” @MrBeast Next video gonna be “Last person to take their hand off this Tesla becomes the Twitter CEO”

While it seems that Elon Musk will be stepping down from the CEO position, there are yet to be any updates on his successor.

