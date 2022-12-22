"The most Trainwrecks a*s tweet": HasanAbi reacts to Trainwreckstv asking Elon Musk to let him run Twitter

As a political commentator on Twitch, HasanAbi has been extensively covering the Elon Musk and Twitter saga. Musk recently created a poll asking Twitter users to decide if he should step down as the CEO of the platform. After the results were in, he announced via a tweet that he would resign as soon as he found a suitable candidate to replace him. Trainwreckstv's responded to this tweet and requested to be considered for the position.

"HasanAbi" Piker has a history of clashing with "Tyler" Trainwreckstv online over his streaming platform Kick and the ethics behind gambling and slots streams on Twitch. As such, Piker was amused upon reading his fellow streamer's request to run Twitter. He even joked that it appeared to resemble an AI-generated post made to sound like Tyler:

"Dude, this is like... I feel like this tweet was crafted in a lab by ChatGPI [sic] to f*cking write the most Trainwrecks a*s tweet you could... What's it called? It's ChatGPT, sorry."

HasanAbi takes a dig at Trainwreckstv's request to become CEO of Twitter after Elon Musk

As a self-proclaimed socialist, HasanAbi has been quite critical of Elon Musk and his policy changes to Twitter. After the ElonJet fiasco, the streamer called out the billionaire for his anti-free speech policies that directly contradict Musk's stated position as a free speech absolutionist.

Clips and videos of the streamer criticizing the Twitter CEO are being shared on social media, and Hasan's reaction to Musk losing the Twitter poll about stepping down from the position of Chief Executive Officer of Twitter is well documented in videos such as this:

In the last few days, HasanAbi has been watching a lot of content surrounding Twitter. During a stream today, someone in chat sent him a link to Trainwreckstv's tweet in which he asks to be given a chance to run the company. This was Hasan's initial reaction upon seeing the tweet:

"This is the greatest thing I've ever seen. God, he's literally the GOAT. The f*cking GOAT, dude."

Trainwreckstv replying to Elon Musk (Image via Twitter)

The streamer followed up by reading out the tweet:

"Trainrwrecks says, 'I'll not only take the position, but I’ll put in a lot of money so you know I won’t come in just to fuck it up and fuck you over. On top of that, this position needs to be filled by a centrist that isn’t influenced by clout or popular opinion votes.'"

As his chat started making fun of the tweet and Trainwreckstv, HasanAbi also took a dig at him about his sponsorships with Stake and beef with Mizkif:

"Trainwrecks be like, 'I have evidence that will destroy you, Mr. Elon Musk. If you don't add Slots to Twitter as a directory, you're done, Bozo. Got nukes!"

Timestamp 3:42:12

Reddit reactions

After HasanAbi's clip gained traction in the r/LivestreamFails subreddit, Redditors had a lot to say about Trainwreckstv's decision to ask for the CEO chair. Here are some of the reactions:

Despite his denunciation of gambling on stream, HasanAbi did have some kind words for Trainwreckstv's new platform Kick when he came across it on his stream a few weeks ago.

Hasan Piker is a leading content creator on Twitch, with over 2.2 million followers and an average concurrent viewership of 35,000.

