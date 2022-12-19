Will Elon Musk step down from Twitter? Social media CEO promises to abide by own poll as results are revealed

Elon Musk recently posted a Twitter Poll, asking if he should step down as the social media platform's CEO and promising to stand by the results. The results are in and it's a close win in favor of 'yes', which has left everyone across the tech and business world with a single question: Will Musk be stepping down from Twitter?

With over 17.5 million votes and nearly four hundred thousand reactions, the result is 'yes' with 57.5% in favor. While Musk is yet to address the poll results, many are speculating that he plans to hand over the day-to-day reign to someone else and shift his focus back on Tesla and SpaceX. Laced with controversy since Day 1, the social media platform's future seems uncertain as it once again leaves users divided.

Elon Musk asks if he should step down as CEO (Image via Twitter)

Elon Musk's Twitter poll indicates that it might be time for a change in leadership

Ever since Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, the social media platform has been going through numerous controversies one after another. Be it company-wide massive layoffs without any notice period that resulted in nearly 75% of the workforce losing jobs overnight or reworking Twitter Blue to offer verification through subscription, the takeover hasn't been as smooth as many had hoped.

It's no secret that Musk wasn't the biggest admirer of Parag Agrawal's decisions as the platform's former CEO, and as such, he took on the role himself, following the takeover. Adding to his responsibilities, Elon Musk is currently the founder and chief engineer of SpaceX; CEO and Product Architect of Tesla, Inc.; founder of The Boring Company; co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI; president of the philanthropic Musk Foundation, along with owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc.

Jez @JezCorden @elonmusk All ye need to do is focus on the value added stuff imo. These policy changes aren't going to move the needle to profitability. Video content with a scrollable algorithm like Tiktok is probably the path to profitability, with a subscription service that offers great features. @elonmusk All ye need to do is focus on the value added stuff imo. These policy changes aren't going to move the needle to profitability. Video content with a scrollable algorithm like Tiktok is probably the path to profitability, with a subscription service that offers great features.

Whilst he does have plenty of important roles, nobody can complain that he hasn't been paying attention to the platform following his acquisition. With the goal of making the social media platform profitable, he introduced several drastic changes across the board, changing it from a social media platform to a more subscription-oriented platform that prioritized monthly subscribers.

Zsolt Wilhelm @ZsoltWilhelm



If „yes“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor.



If „no“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor. @elonmusk Let me predict the consequences of this poll:If „yes“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor.If „no“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor. @elonmusk Let me predict the consequences of this poll:If „yes“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor.If „no“, Elon will be CEO for a few months longer until he finds a devoted successor.

These decisions have been divisive, to say the least. While many have praised his steps, there has been a lot of outcry regarding his plans for the future of the social media platform. This led to a recent poll by Musk, asking if he should step down from his role as the CEO. While Musk is known to be impulsive, it would be hard to imagine him stepping down, based solely on a social media platform poll.

Many have felt that Musk's recent involvement with social media has moved his original ventures, Tesla and SpaceX, out of focus. As such, it won't be difficult to imagine Elon Musk appointing someone else as CEO to run the platform's day-to-day operation, whilst diverting his attention somewhere else.

