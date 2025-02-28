Twitch CEO reveals planned monetization changes that could help streamline streamers' revenue streams

Twitch's CEO, Dan Clancy, recently released a public blog post explaining his vision for 2025 and mentioning some of the platform's achievements from the past year. In 2024, Twitch viewers consumed over 20 billion watch hours and witnessed record-breaking subathons from Ironmouse and Kai Cenat. Moving forward, the platform aims to enable content creators more, partly by additional monetization.

The article, named "What’s Next in 2025: An Open Letter from Twitch CEO Dan Clancy," speaks of a significant shift. Twitch will now open monetization tools—such as subscriptions and Bits—to most streamers from day one. This eliminates the previous requirement to achieve Affiliate status, which required the streamers to attain 50 followers, consistently stream for 8 hours on seven different days, and have an average of three viewers watching.

This change aims to empower emerging creators to start earning immediately, fostering a more inclusive environment for content monetization:

"We want you to be able to take advantage of our monetization tools, whether you’re just getting your community started, or have been on Twitch for a while... This will allow creators, regardless of their status, to grow their communities and start building earnings through direct patronage."

In addition to the monetization tools, an option allowing Twitch streamers to utilize their earnings to make "purchases within Twitch" will also be rolled out.

Exploring Dan Clancy's latest updates for Twitch streamers

Collaboration-wise, Clancy announced plans to introduce features that facilitate joint streaming efforts. These include Shared Hype Trains and shared subscription goals, designed to boost revenue during collaborative sessions. Additionally, streamers will soon be able to manage Shared Chat directly from the mobile app, enabling seamless interactions during on-the-go collaborations.

Dan also mentioned the mobile viewing experience would get an upgrade, enabling viewers with support for both landscape and vertical video streaming through the Enhanced Broadcasting feature. The Discovery and Clips feeds will also receive updates to improve content discovery and viewer engagement.

"We want to help viewers quickly find content to watch, and help streamers grow their communities."

Finally, Clancy introduces a Twitch expansion through its Ambassador program, doubling its count in 2025 with planned expansions in regions including Latin America. Moderator tools will also see enhancements, such as the introduction of Mobile Mod View on Android and an updated Moderation Settings page, aiming to streamline the moderation process and better protect streamers' content.

In addition to the blog post, Twitch Support updated its violation policy, allowing suspensions to expire based on the severity of the cause.

