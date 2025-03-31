Adin Ross Twitch ban saga: Series of events that led to streamer's unban after two years

Controversial Kick streamer Adin Ross has returned to Twitch after facing an indefinite ban in February 2023. He moved to Kick following this event and quickly became the face of the platform, amassing over 1.6 million followers. Despite finding success, Adin criticized Twitch for censoring him and said he wanted to return.

Ad

Before his indefinite ban, the streamer faced seven disciplinary actions for various offenses. Between 2020 and 2022, he was suspended three times for using slurs. He faced his final ban for leaving his unmoderated Kick chat with hateful language.

After leaving Twitch, Adin Ross became the most-followed content creator on Kick until Luis "WestCol" dethroned him in October 2024. In January 2025, he announced the return of his "Brand Risk Boxing" matches featuring influencers and said he wanted to bring the events to Twitch.

Ad

Trending

Adin Ross’ rise to fame and eventual ban on Twitch

Ad

Adin started streaming in 2018 and was initially known for his gaming content. He played NBA (National Basketball Association) 2K and went viral after collaborating with basketball star LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, for an NBA 2K stream in May 2021.

The streamer quit NBA 2K and started hosting Just Chatting streams. He platformed controversial online personalities like Nicholas "Sneako" and Andrew Tate on his channel, which led to online criticism. Adin also started gambling on his stream, prompting many content creators to call for a ban on gambling on Twitch.

Ad

In September 2022, the platform cracked down on unlicensed gambling, which negatively impacted the streamer's sponsorships with gambling sites. Shortly after the ban, Stake.com’s founders, Bijan Tehrani and Ed Craven, collaborated with Twitch streamer Tyler “Trainwreckstv” to create Kick in October 2022.

Adin Ross continued his gambling streams on Kick while still streaming Just Chatting content on Twitch. However, on March 29, 2023, he received an indefinite ban for "hateful conduct". He continued streaming on Kick but repeatedly stated his desire to return to his previous platform.

Ad

Twitch’s Guideline Changes Seemingly Led to Adin Ross’ Unban

Expand Tweet

Ad

Permanent bans were removed from Twitch on February 20, 2025. Twitch introduced new Community Guidelines featuring “escalating consequences.” Instead of facing indefinite suspensions, streamers can now request unbans after six months. According to the new guidelines:

“If your account was previously indefinitely suspended, it will remain so, and to restore access, you can submit an appeal or request reinstatement of your account if you’ve been indefinitely suspended for longer than six months.”

Ad

The platform also revealed that old violations would expire under the new guidelines. Violations now have expiration dates, suggesting that past bans will not negatively affect an account’s standing once the relevant violations have expired.

Internet users have speculated that Adin would get unbanned following Twitch’s guideline changes. On March 23, 2025, Din “Agent 00” Muktar called Adin Ross during a livestream, during which the banned streamer claimed he was about to be unbanned:

Ad

“One week and I'm unbanned (Agent 00 responds, "Wait, what do you mean one week?") Seven days and I'm unbanned.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

On March 30, 2025, internet users noticed that Adin's Twitch channel was active again. However, his official profile had lost all its followers, and past livestreams were unavailable. The streamer has yet to reveal when he will host his first livestream following his unban.

Expand Tweet

He recently claimed rapper and record producer Kanye West needs mental help after he made controversial posts on X. The rapper responded, saying Adin needs to be admitted to a “mental health institution.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback