Lamine Yamal played in surprise position before Barcelona coaches made him a winger - Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal began his career in a different position before becoming a first-team prospect. The Spanish forward is one of the most talented young attackers in European football, but according to journalist Jaume Marcet, he started as a left-back in the La Masia academy.

Yamal quickly rose through the ranks at Barcelona to represent the senior team at just 15 years old. He has since made 9o appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana, scoring 20 and assisting 24.

Marcet reports that the forward started his career in a defensive role in the 3-2-1 formation typically used for 7-a-side teams in age-group football. His time at left-back helped him develop the awareness and football intelligence that pair with his fleet feet to make him one of the most lethal attacking players on the planet at just 17.

Lamine Yamal now plays on the wings and even in the false nine role for Barcelona. He is contracted to the Catalan giants until the summer of 2026 and continues to impress on the pitch, bagging 13 goals and 17 assists from 39 games this season.

Barcelona manager urges Lamine Yamal to look after body

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has urged Lamine Yamal to take control of his health and body to prolong his career. The Spaniard has been one of the stand-out players to emerge from the La Masia youth ranks and at 17, is an established regular for club and country.

In a recent discussion with the press, Flick gave a sneak peek into his talks with the player, saying (via Goal):

"I think Lamine is very intelligent and knows how to manage the game. I spoke to him this morning to find out how he is, and he is very positive. I always speak to the players. If they feel something, they can come and tell me what is happening to them."

Flick concluded:

"Every player has responsibility for their bodies. If something happens or there is something different to normal, they have to speak. That's what we want because in my experience as a player, if you notice something and you don't take care of it, something ends up happening. I want the players to take responsibility for their bodies. It's an important thing when you play as a professional, at a level like Barcelona.”

Lamine Yamal and his Blaugrana teammates next face fellow Catalan side Girona on Sunday, March 30, in LaLiga.

