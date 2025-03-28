Lamine Yamal names himself and superstar teammate as 'most talented' players in the Barcelona squad

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal has named himself and Pedri the most talented players in the Catalan club. While Barcelona are currently performing well as a team, Yamal and Pedri are two of the players who have stood out for the club.

Ad

In a recent interview with beIN Sports, Yamal was asked to name the most talented player in Barcelona’s ranks, to which he responded (via GOAL):

“Me and Pedri.”

He went on to talk about his personal development, saying:

“I’m going step by step and I want to improve my numbers, develop my career and keep winning. Here in Spain, you know how things are and how the press is, but I just focus on myself and my performance, we players only react on the pitch, but I always have fun with my team-mates.”

Ad

Trending

Since getting promoted to Barcelona’s senior team in 2023, Yamal has continued to dish out non-stop amazing performances. The La Masia graduate came into the limelight after his heroics with Spain in Euro 2024 — one goal and four assists in seven games.

He has continued to see his stock soar, playing a key role for Barca under Hansi Flick. His continuous jaw-dropping performance has earned him comparisons with football icon Lionel Messi.

Ad

As a sign of his key contributions for La Blaugrana, Yamal is currently leading the way on the assists chart in LaLiga this term — 11 in 25 appearances.

“I’m going step by step’’ – Barcelona star Lamine Yamal on dealing with the pressure from the media about his lack of goals in recent times

In the same interview, Lamine Yamal spoke about how he has been handling the criticism from the media about his goal-scoring struggles of late.

Ad

While Yamal has continued to mesmerize fans with the stunning performances, many have called out the 17-year-old for not scoring consistently.

A huge chunk of Barcelona’s goals this season have been scored by Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. The La Masia graduate has mostly contributed with assists.

On how he navigates the criticism regarding his lack of goals in recent times, Yamal said:

“I’m going step by step and I want to improve my numbers, develop my career and keep winning. Here in Spain, you know how things are and how the press is, but I just focus on myself and my performance, we players only react on the pitch, but I always have fun with my teammates."

In the ongoing season, Lamine Yamal has scored 13 goals and provided 17 assists for La Blaugrana in 39 appearances across competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback