Sneako and Fresh from Fresh&Fit Podcast feud: Timeline of events

Rumble and Parti streamer Nico "Sneako" and Fresh&Fit Podcast co-host Walter Weekes (aka Fresh) appear to be embroiled in a feud of late. For those unaware, Fresh&Fit is a "men's self-improvement" podcast (Myron Gaines, aka Fit, being the other co-host). Sneako has been one of their recurring collaborations, having appeared on the show multiple times.

Despite their past associations, the two have fired some shots at each other online. This article delves into the timeline of events that transpired between the two.

What happened between Sneako and Fresh&Fit Podcast?

Fresh&Fit Podcast speaks about Sneako (March 13, 2025)

Fresh&Fit Podcast duo Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes were recently invited to Adam22's No Jumper podcast. At one point in the show, Gaines and Weekes briefly discussed their views on Sneako. The latter, in particular, said:

"Where the money is going, he is going. That's my issue. You can't have both. Either you talk about them boys or have success and money. You can't have both."

Sneako reacted to the No Jumper podcast featuring Gaines and Weekes on his stream and responded:

"He is saying I am a leaf in the wind. The way I see it, I can't be the person to repeat the same talking points for five years straight. I would go insane. That's how he approaches it, 'This is a business, I am going to say these things, talk about simping.' If I talked about simping five times a week I would lose my f**king mind."

Walter Weekes shares video of Sneako with girls (March 15, 2025)

After a video of Kick streamer Yousef "Fousey" accusing Sneako of faking his faith in Islam, Walter Weekes responded by sharing a clip of the latter in a car surrounded by several girls. He wrote:

"I can play dirty, me lie about you, for what? Keep playing with me I got videos for days haram police get this n*gga!"

Weekes shares video of Sneako on X (Image via X/@freshceonetwork)

Sneako further responded to Weekes' clip, seemingly threatening to "expose" him. The streamer said he could no longer be friends with him:

"I can never be friends with Fresh again."

He criticized Weekes for threatening to use videos of him:

"You got videos for days? That means the whole time we were friends, hanging out, and what he means is that he has videos of me at the club, going out, maybe with girls, but the whole time we were friends, he was thinking, 'Oh I have ammunition that I can one day use against him.' That happened before."

Walter Weekes challenges Sneako to a boxing match (March 22, 2025)

Further escalating their feud, during an appearance on the GG33 Academy YouTube channel, Weekes challenged the Rumble streamer to a boxing match on Kick streamer Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event:

"This is how we handle this sh*t, bro. Boxing ring, Adin Ross event, make it happen."

Sneako took to Parti, a new live-streaming platform, seemingly accepting the challenge but predicting that Weekes would eventually pull out:

"My prediction? (That) n*gga's not fighting. He will back out. Calling out, not fighting. I'm gonna train, I'm ready to go - April 11, April 13."

The situation has further developed, with Sneako accusing Walter Weekes of allegedly claiming that Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski wouldn't allow him to fight. However, Sneako dismissed these reports.

Weekes has responded, suggesting that Sneako's behind-the-scenes discussions have seemingly ruined the fight.

