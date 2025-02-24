"Love gays? Yeah I do": Sneako gives his opinion on the LGBTQ community

X content creator Nicolas "Sneako" recently gave his opinion on the members of the LGBTQ community, and called out those who express hate against the same. Alongside, the streamer expressed his support for the community by claiming that he "loved" them.

Ad

This is a sharp contrast to his former comments, which are typically allegedly considered adjacent to red pill or alt-right content. Sneako's seeming shift away from the alleged red pill content has been viewed by some netizens as "gay" and "liberal". Reacting to this, Sneako stated:

"Oh, Sneako is liberal now, he says he loves gays. We love everyone. You love gays? Yeah, I do. You don't?"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sneako defends LGBTQ community against hate comments amid seeming recent shift away from alleged red pill content

Still permanently banned from Twitch, Sneako had recently decided to create content on the Elon Musk-run X, but later revealed that he had barely earned money despite uploading the "best videos" on the micro-blogging website. While claiming that he did not care for the money, he stated that being given such an amount of money "hurts his feelings."

Ad

Talking about those expressing "hate" towards members of the LGBTQ community, Sneako stated:

"I think if you're out here saying 'I hate gays,' you're gayer than gay people. I think you're gayer than gay people!"

While Sneako has been facing some backlash from a section of his viewers for the seeming shift in his content, fellow Kick streamer Félix "xQc" seems to have a more positive outlook towards Sneako's new "arc", saying that he was going to give it "a chance".

He even went as far as to jokingly say that he was willing to take the "blame" for the shift since he had "brainwashed" Sneako when the two met each other at Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback