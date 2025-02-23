"I brainwashed him" - xQc claims he influenced Sneako as he seemingly moves away from red pill content

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" reacted to fellow streamer Nico "Sneako's" recent shift in content. Sneako is known for his alleged red pill content. For those unaware of this term, red pill essentially means alt-right content, often including men's rights and other such issues. However, in a recent stream, the Rumble creator announced that he would also be doing art streams.

Ad

Some in Sneako's fan base have criticized his shift, controversially labelling this decision as "gay" and "liberal". xQc, however, has expressed a more positive approach to this. The streamer commented on the decision by stating:

"I'm not gonna skip it. I'm gonna give it a chance...(after watching Sneako's clip) Ay yo, hold on. Hold on, I don't mind this arc."

xQc recently met Sneako during Adin Ross' Brand Risk boxing event. The streamer joked about influencing him during their meeting:

Ad

Trending

"All of his old fans that are mad that he's gonna change, listen, I'll take the blame, I brainwashed him at the Adin (Ross) boxing event."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What did Sneako say about his content moving forward?

Rumble streamer Sneako is widely recognized for his hot takes and controversial opinions. Much of his past criticism has been directed at the LGBTQ+ community and the so-called left side of the internet.

During his latest stream, however, he expressed a desire to explore a new type of content. The streamer visited an art gallery and shared a moment there. Explaining his decision, he said:

Ad

"The ultimate challenge in my 20s is going to be shifting away from social media and all the politics that I have got myself involved in to be able to make what I really wanna make. I think we're yet to see an artist come out of the social media world and I wanna be the one to do it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The streamer explained that his community hasn't exactly welcomed this change:

"When I was streaming the other night, the community started saying that art is liberal and gay and streaming has cultivated an audience that shares little to no interest besides UFC and the dude activities."

He further reasoned why he likes to go to galleries and museums:

"I spent so much time in galleries and museums because nothing else instantly gives me so much inspiration. As I get older, I have come to realize there's nothing more uninteresting than talking about the money business."

Ad

Despite his recent change, Sneako has continued to make controversial remarks. For instance, during a stream on February 17, 2025, he referred to women as a "liability" in business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback