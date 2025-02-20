"Women are biggest business liability": Sneako gives his take on why multi-millionaires aren't married

Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" gave a rather controversial take on many notable multi-millionaires choosing to be unmarried. The streamer is known for what he labels "red-pill" content. He has previously been under fire for his remarks, particularly against the LGBTQ+ community (for instance, he had a feud with MrBeast's ex-crew member, Ava Kris Tyson).

During a recent stream (February 17, 2025), Sneako shared his belief on why many notable personalities do not get married or prefer polygamous relationships. He said:

"Why do you think Ronaldo is not married to his girl? Why do you think McGregor is not married to his girl? Why do you think most guys, multi-millionaires, early-billionaires, either pretend to be married and say they are engaged forever or they have seven girlfriends that they put on birth control? Because when it comes to liability, women are the biggest business liability ever."

He controversially remarked on how women can "destroy" empires. He said:

"Nothing can destroy your empire quicker than one chick. More than a sh*tty employee, more than a natural disaster. A woman can crumble an empire. When you get to that level, are you gonna risk it all and get married to that one girl who could just up and leave, or have seven girlfriends?"

Not the first time Sneako has made contentious remarks

As mentioned, Sneako is known for his red pill content, which is often associated with alt-right ideologies and men's rights advocacy. The streamer has made controversial remarks about various creators, including Ava Kris Tyson.

When Twitch streamer Pokimane made a few posts defending Ava and condemning the transphobic comments directed at her, Sneako responded:

"So this bot, this demonic bot, is spending more time defending 'tr*nnys' than condemning an actual p*dophile."

Expand Tweet

He also shared a controversial take on Imane Khelif winning a gold medal in the recent Olympics, stating:

"N***a won a gold medal for domestic violence with a referee. Transgenderism is so re***ded it's hilarious."

Sneako criticizes Imane Khelif's win in the Olympics (Image via X/@DramaAlert)

Sneako is also involved with Kanye "Ye" West's team, though his exact role remains unclear. However, he has been a vocal supporter of the rapper and has previously defended him. Recently, he even condemned Kendrick Lamar following the virtual Super Bowl Halftime Show.

