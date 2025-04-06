Brand Risk 006 boxing event: Date, time, participants, and more details explored

Streamer Adin Ross announced the lineup for the upcoming Brand Risk 006 boxing event, which will feature 18 popular content creators. For those unfamiliar, the content creator launched his Brand Risk boxing promotion company in 2024. He hosts matches where internet personalities face off against each other.

Ad

The upcoming boxing event is scheduled for April 11, 2025, at 8 PM Eastern Time (ET). Fans can tune into the matches live on Adin Ross’ official Kick channel. The fighting roster for Brand Risk 006 features:

YK Osiris vs Scam Likely

Oblivion vs Kodiakredd

Chibu vs IsoKainyc

Ximena vs Trista Cardone

Ant vs Kpreme

Powenvy vs Jeremy Smith

Jorge Carmona vs Pernelvion Sheppard

Kenneth Anderson vs Alberto De La Torre

Woodbabi vs Kristina Santa

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Adin has not revealed any information about a potential Brand Risk Twitch stream following his return to the platform after two years. The upcoming event will feature three fewer fights than Brand Risk 005, which featured controversial content creator Andrew Tate as a commentator.

Controversial content creator Franky Venegas of the Island Boys, also known as KodiyakRedd, is one of the notable entrants at the upcoming boxing event. He was recently charged with multiple crimes and booked into the Collier County Jail.

Ad

Brand Risk 006 will not include Sneako and Fresh

Rumble streamer Nicholas “Sneako” recently feuded with Fresh&Fit Podcast co-host Walter “Fresh” over their success, money, and their political opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict. The two creators exchanged blows on Twitter and teased a Brand Risk boxing match. Fresh challenged Sneako to a fight at Brand Risk 006, saying:

"This is how we handle this s**t, bro. Boxing ring, Adin Ross event, make it happen."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sneako predicted that Fresh would back out of a potential Brand Risk 006 fight. He responded:

“My prediction? Ni**a's not fighting. He will back out. Calling out, not fighting. I'm gonna train, I'm ready to go. April 11, April 13."

Fresh had allegedly claimed Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski would not let the fight happen. Sneako dismissed the claims and gave out an open invitation for a boxing match. The feud went viral, with internet users speculating the two content creators would settle matters in a boxing ring.

Ad

In other news, Adin Ross tried the new pizza-flavored Prime Hydration drink and called it “f**king trash.” The product was released as an April Fool’s joke, and the streamer thinks it’s the worst drink he has ever tasted in his life.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhimannu Das Abhimannu Das is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Streamer content. His writing journey started after he drew the attention of websites dedicated to Hearthstone, a game he'd played competitively. Since then, he has worked for multiple organizations. He has nearly 10 years of journalistic experience and over 3,500 articles to his name. He has also interviewed prominent esports teams like Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, and Bleed Esports.



Abhimannu's love of gaming was inspired by Pokemon Gold, which he played on a borrowed Gameboy Color at the age of eight. These days, he mostly sticks to multiplayer titles like Apex Legends, The Finals, etc. He is also particularly fond of Stardew Valley.



Abhimannu's hobbies are watching soccer and trying new dishes. Know More