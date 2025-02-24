What are the charges against Franky Venegas? Island Boys member booked into the Collier County Jail after arrest

Island Boys' Franky Venegas aka Kodiyakredd reportedly got arrested in Florida according to TMZ. The outlet further reported that Venegas was slammed with charges surrounding gun and drug offenses. Venegas allegedly got charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and delivering/possessing/selling/or altering a firearm with an altered serial number.

TMZ then stated that the Collier County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the arrest took place on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at about 10 pm local time. A cop apparently pulled over a yellow Corvette while exiting a gas station in Naples. The vehicle apparently had ignored a stop sign.

According to law enforcement officials, the vehicle was being driven by a woman while Franky Venegas was a passenger, who was further asked to step out of the car. While the license plate tags of the car were reportedly expired, the car's registration was later discovered to be valid.

It was further revealed by the deputy that he discovered what seemed to be a "plastic baggy of pills." The cop claimed that the pills apparently consisted of seven Oxycodone 10mg pills in the bag. The pills also allegedly included five Oxycodone and Acetaminophen pills. Franky Venegas, however, denied possessing the pills.

Venegas later admitted to having possessed a prescription for Oxycodone but claimed that he wasn't carrying it at the time of the arrest. Upon further investigation, Venegas also discovered a brown colored bag with "MGM" written on it, in the passenger-side floorboard area. The authorities reportedly also found a handgun as well as a white powdery substance in the car.

The report by the police had labeled Franky Venegas as a "documented gang member/associate."

Franky Venegas apparently impersonated his twin brother Alex last year while he was arrested

According to TMZ, this wasn't the first time that Venegas got arrested. He had previously been detained for offenses like domestic battery, reckless driving, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

On May 24, 2024, authorities spotted Franky overspeeding his yellow Corvette Stingray in Fort Lauderdale. When cops finally got hold of Franky, he allegedly identified himself as Alex, his twin brother.

According to TMZ reports dated June 2024, authorities then ran a background check and determined that Franky was not truthful about his identity. Authorities then also claimed that he did not have a valid driving license and thus was detained immediately. He was then booked into the Broward County Jail.

Franky stayed in jail for a day and was released a day after, on February 25, as per TMZ. Last year in 2023, he was accused of slapping his then-girlfriend and then pushing the woman in a pool while they were in an Airbnb in Pompano Beach. The victim, identified as Amina, told cops that he assaulted her after she threatened to break up with him.

While Franky was apprehended and charged with battery, the charge was later dismissed as per a TMZ article published in May 2024. After this incident, Amina even made headlines after she opted to remove his tattoos. As per a May 2023 article by TMZ, it was stated that Amina had three tattoos honoring Franky then.

Franky Venegas currently has been detained in the Collier County Jail in Naples after the latest arrest on Sunday. The Island Boys have not issued any statement addressing the arrest of Franky.

