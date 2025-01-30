Who is Hannah Lee Fowler? All about Sam Hunt's wife as singer gets arrested after speeding on a Tennessee highway

Singer Sam Hunt recently got arrested for apparently speeding and violating an interlock device. According to documents obtained by TMZ on January 29, Hunt was detained on January 20, 2025, and released on bond of $1,500 on the same day.

A representative for the singer even told TMZ that there would be no charges against the singer and that all the court paperwork had been cleared. TMZ also reported that authorities had issued a speeding ticket and Hunt was going to pay it. Born in December 1984, Sam tied the knot with Hannah Lee Fowler in April 2017, after dating for a long time.

According to famousbirthdays, Hannah is a nurse and received her nursing degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Hannah was born on October 27, 1985, in Alabama and attended the Evangel Christian School.

Hannah had dedicated a lot of her time to humanitarian work. She reportedly went to Syrian refugee camps and Honduras as well during the 2009 coup. She is the oldest of seven siblings.

Exploring the relationship timeline of Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee Fowler

The couple who got married in 2017, have been dating on-and-off since as early as 2008. According to People's November 2024 report, Sam Hunt and Hannah met each other in 2008.

The reports claimed that it is possible that the singer met her while he was playing football for the University of Alabama at Birmingham from 2005 to 2007. In 2014, Sam released his debut studio album Montevallo, which is Fowler's hometown.

In August 2015, he told Billboard that Hannah was the influence behind the songs that were part of the debut album. Hunt then also said Hannah paved the way for him to connect with the female audience. In June 2016, on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards, Hunt claimed that he was single.

In August 2016, the duo sparked dating rumors all over again. According to People, the couple was then spotted together in Hawaii. In January 2017, a representative for Sam and Hannah told People that they were engaged. Sam Hunt remained secretive about it but eventually opened up about the proposal on The Bobby Bones Show on January 25, 2017.

Sam shared that they had an argument during the time when he decided to propose to her. He added:

"It turned into this kind of fight that, fortunately, led to the perfect opportunity to ask her to marry me. So this little altercation we had actually worked out. It was a special moment."

In January 2017, Sam Hunt also released Drinkin' Too Much, which according to him reflected the ups and downs of his relationship with Hannah Lee Fowler. In April, the couple attended the ACMs together and it was one of the first public appearances together.

The couple got married in April and made their red carpet debut as a married pair in May 2017, at the Billboard Music Awards. In 2022, Hannah filed for divorce accusing Sam of infidelity. She, however, later withdrew the filing. The couple welcomed two children: a daughter named Lucy Lu and a son named Lowry Lee.

In November 2024, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together. While appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company podcast, Sam Hunt revealed that they were expecting the child by May 2025.

