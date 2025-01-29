Why was Mariah Hamilton arrested? YNW Melly's ex-girlfriend's connection to his trial explored

YNW Melly is in the midst of an ongoing criminal trial in which he is accused of killing two of his friends in October 2018. Mariah Hamilton, who is Melly's former girlfriend according to Law & Crime, has become an important figure in the case.

As reported by AllHipHop, on Sunday, January 26, Mariah was taken into custody after her re-entry to the U.S, while an active warrant against her remained unresolved. Reports from Law & Crime indicated that Mariah and YNW Melly were dating at the time of the double murders in 2018.

AllHipHop mentioned that the arrest warrant against the former girlfriend was issued during Melly's first trial, which ended in 2023 with a hung jury. Mariah Hamilton was scrutinized after she did not appear for the trial, and was accused of witness tampering. The outlet then revealed that Mariah had pressure from both parties.

Hamilton claimed that law enforcement officials threatened her to pull out information. In 2023, she told Law & Crime about the time when authorities allegedly threatened her.

"When the situation first happened, me and my mom was — well, I was threatened. I was 17, about to turn 18. They came to my house, they were telling me that they were gonna arrest me with accessory after the fact," she said.

Amid the allegations, Hamilton's lawyer had argued that no proper subpoena was issued for her, explaining her absence during the trial.

Mariah Hamilton claimed that she had tried to get the arrest warrant lifted but failed

On September 18, 2023, Mariah Hamilton made an appearance on the Law & Crime's Sidebar podcast. During the podcast, she opened up about the ongoing criminal trial involving her former boyfriend YNW Melly, claiming that police threatened her amid Melly's retrial.

Hamilton then revealed that she was trying to "lay low," while also attempting to lift off the arrest warrant against her.

"I've tried to get the warrant lifted plenty of times but it's just been a constant battle with my lawyer and the prosecutor. So I've just been laying low trying to get the warrant lifted before I could even come in and speak my part," she said.

She also claimed that she was not running due to money. She just wanted to protect herself from being jailed due to something that she claimed to not have done. According to Mariah Hamilton, cops claimed that she was lying even after she told them everything she knew.

As per reports by iHeart published in September 2023, she filed a complaint against Miramar Police Detective Mark Moretti, the lead investigator in the case, who also testified during YNW Melly's first trial.

Meanwhile, prosecutors believed that Melly spoke to Hamilton after the alleged shootings and that she had to know more about the incident. According to prosecutors, Felicia Holmes, Mariah's mum was also nearby when she was on a call with Melly.

As for latest updates about the retrial, it has been scheduled for September 10, 2025.

