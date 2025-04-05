"This is f**king gross!": Adin Ross calls new Prime flavor "disgusting," almost throws up live on stream

Kick streamer Adin Ross isn't the biggest fan of UK YouTuber JJ "KSI." The two have had feuds in the past. During Ross's latest stream (April 4, 2025), the streamer and his friends tried a new Prime Hydration flavor. For context, Prime is jointly owned by KSI and fellow YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul. Recently, as an April Fools' joke, the brand launched a Pizza Prime flavor.

The Kick streamer decided to give it a go, but as expected, the pizza flavoring didn't mesh well with the hydration drink. The streamer, in fact, nearly threw up following a taste test:

"You think Imma d*ck ride? I'm not sponsored by no f**king Prime. (Takes a sip) Disgusting. This is f**king gross. Disgusting. Worst drink I've ever had in my f**king life, on everything I love. (Hands the drink to Steven "Konvy") Yo, just don't spit it on me, please."

Konvy gave it a try as well. He reacted:

"Oh my f**king goodness, this tastes sh*t."

Despite the beef, he did express that he "f**ks" with KSI:

"Come on, bro, why would you do that? I f**k with Logan Paul a lot and KSI but come on, bro. (This is) so nasty, bro."

Kick streamer Adin Ross's beef with KSI explored

It's safe to say that Adin Ross hasn't had the smoothest relationship with KSI. Their beef originally began when Ross attempted to include Nurideen "DeenTheGreat" in his Brand Risk boxing event (2024), but the issue was that Deen was already under contract with KSI's Misfits Boxing.

The situation escalated when Adin Ross revealed that he had been served a legal notice from KSI and Misfits Boxing over DeenTheGreat’s involvement. As it turned out, Deen never ended up appearing in Adin’s event, as the event had to be postponed due to a licensing issue.

Recently, Adin Ross was asked how he felt about not being invited to the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 — a soccer event hosted by KSI's Sidemen that features some of the biggest creators. Ross said:

"I didn't want to be around fake creators like Kai anyway."

Speaking of Prime, the pizza flavor isn’t the first time the brand has released a joke flavor. Last year, during April Fools', they dropped a KFC-themed drink called 'Fried Prime.'

