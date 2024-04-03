"I'd slap him in the face": KSI reveals he will not go to Kick because of feud with Adin Ross

In a recent episode of the What's Good Podcast, Olajide "KSI" claimed that he will not be moving to Kick because he has a beef with Adin Ross. The latter is a part-owner of this streaming platform. Olajide and Adin have been going at each other online after Ross announced his competition, 3rd Brand Risk Promotional Event, on the Stake-backed live-streaming website. The Kick streamer made it known in March 2024 that a boxer contracted with Misfits Boxing would appear at his event.

It seems that there is no love lost between the two after KSI recently stated this in a recent episode of the What's Good Podcast:

"So, like, me and Adin, I'd slap him in the face. Yeah, yeah I would slap him."

The Misfits Boxing co-founder went on talking about his relationship with Adin after Miniminter asked him to elaborate on how this feud started. This is when Olajide noted that he won't be streaming on Kick because of it, saying:

"Just don't get me f*cking started. It all started with the boxing stuff, yeah. That's even to the point where I don't even want to go to Kick now because of Adin. I don't want to be associated with the platform, or anything to do with him."

For context, Adin Ross tried to get KSI to join Kick as a streamer back in January 2024.

"He is a bit of a d*ckhead": KSI talks about his feelings towards Adin Ross in the wake of boxing feud

The friction between the two content creators involving boxing started in March 2024 after it was announced Nuideen "DeenTheGreat" would be participating in Adin Ross's event on Kick at the behest of the streamer. The problem is that Nuideen has been under contract with Misfits Boxing.

KSI and his boxing organization allegedly tried to interfere in this collaboration, with DeenTheGreat publicly claiming that he had been threatened with a lawsuit. Subsequently, Adin received paperwork, which forced him to postpone his event and get the appropriate licenses.

During the latest episode of What's Good Podcast, Olajide revealed how he feels about the Kick streamer, and after claiming he will never move to the platform, stated that his intention was not to disturb Ross' plans regarding boxing. He said:

"I just think that he (Adin) is a bit of a d*ckhead. Like, yes, you know the competition is good. He has his own boxing thing going on, happy days. We are not there to disturb that. We are just doing our thing as well."

KSI then talked about Adin Ross's fan base allegedly doxing a Misfits Boxing event, saying:

"But when you have got, allegedly his fan base, doxing our event and slowing it for two hours. Making people have to leave the venue, having the police come in to check around to see if there is a 'bomb' actually in there."

In related news, recently, KSI was challenged by DeenTheGreat after the boxer realized that the YouTube sensation had unfollowed him on social media.