"We could throw it down" - DeenTheGreat calls out KSI after YouTuber allegedly unfollowed him on social media

Those who have closely followed the intersection of boxing and the YouTube scene will be aware that JJ "KSI" engaged in a series of exchanges with Kick streamer and boxer Nurideen "DeenTheGreat." For those unfamiliar, Deen had committed to participating in Adin Ross' boxing event despite being under an exclusive contract with JJ's boxing promotion, Misfits Boxing.

This naturally caused quite a stir, and both parties engaged in intense back-and-forth exchanges. As of now, it seems that the issue has been resolved, and Deen remains signed to Misfits.

However, during a recent stream with professional boxer Ryan Garcia, Deen mentioned that JJ had unfollowed him on social media and suggested settling their differences in the ring. He said:

"We could throw it down"

"I never liked KSI" - Ryan Garcia responds to DeenTheGreat claiming JJ unfollowing him

In March, there was a great deal of back-and-forth between DeenTheGreat, Adin Ross, and even legal disputes involving KSI and his team. However, according to Adin Ross in one of his recent streams, the matter has now been resolved.

Despite the resolution, Deen took to his Kick stream to disclose that one consequence of the feud was that JJ unfollowed him on social media platforms. He said:

"He unfollowed me, bro. The same way you did Michael B, I also made that video. But yet again, I'm not signed with Michael B, you're not signed with Michael B, so you could say that. He (JJ) could have, 'Deen what's up?' but ni**a just went unfollowed me."

Ryan Garcia had a brief rivalry with JJ and fellow YouTuber-turned-WWE athlete Logan Paul, particularly over their drinks brand Prime Hydration. Reacting to Deen's claiming that JJ had unfollowed him, he said:

"What? I never liked KSLie."

Deen then suggested that he and JJ could settle their differences in the ring. He said:

"We could throw it down though. You dig? We could run it. Ay Misfits, if you could run that, we could squash it."

It's worth mentioning that KSI is, of course, the owner of Misfits Boxing, the promotion that has signed fighters like DeenTheGreat. Despite the feud, a fight between the two is highly unlikely since they belong to starkly different weight categories.