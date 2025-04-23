"My friends are upset with me": FaZe Lacy announces hiatus from streaming, claims he's "victimizing himself"

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" has announced taking a break from livestreaming. On April 22, 2025, the content creator posted a two-minute-34-second video on his official X Community, Lacy Thugs. In the video, the content creator wished to be "honest and transparent," claiming that he believed that the world was against him and that "everyone hated him."

While claiming that he had been "victimizing himself" to cope with the "bad decisions" he had made, Lacy said:

"I talked to people around me and realized that I was in this state of mind where I saw everything people were saying because of the decisions I was making. And I thought it was me against the world, everyone hates me, and I was victimizing myself, to be honest, and trying to use that to cope, knowing I was making bad decisions. I'm going to explain to you guys where I'm at mentally or where I've been mentally over these past few weeks, months."

The content creator went on to say that his friends were upset with him for allowing "other people to take advantage of him." Lacy elaborated:

"I know my friends are upset with me, and I let them down. It hurts me more than anything because those are the people I love and genuinely care about. And seeing them upset with me because I'm not putting myself first, and I'm letting other people take advantage of me over and over, and over again. And not only me, but we as a group, and that hurts me."

Lacy says his love for streaming is "slowly slipping away" because his community is "slipping into a toxic state"

Lacy continued the conversation, talking about his passion for livestreaming. However, he claimed that his enthusiasm for content creation had begun to "slowly slip away" over the past few months.

Claiming that the situation was a result of his community turning into a "toxic state," the FaZe Clan member said:

"Mentally, in general, I started this s**t because I genuinely enjoyed streaming. I fell in love with it. Going live every day, having fun, excited to stream, and over the past few months, I've slowly seen that slipping away, and I think it's because I see my community slipping into this toxic state of every move being judged under a microscope. And I haven't really handled it the best."

Furthermore, the 22-year-old stated that he had to take a break from streaming to "recalibrate himself":

"I've made bad decisions. I've been over-emotional and I really need to step back and recalibrate that because that puts a cap at where I can take it, and where we as a community can really take this s**t."

While Lacy did not specify how long he would be away from streaming, he did mention that he would be staying with Richard "FaZe Banks" for "a little bit."

