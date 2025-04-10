"Remember when we got accused of viewbotting": FaZe Banks responds to xQc's allegations of Kai Cenat's friends view-botting on Twitch

Richard Bengston, popularly known as "FaZe Banks," has responded to Felix "xQc's" recent allegations against Kai Cenat's friends. For those out of the loop, xQc made headlines on April 9, 2025, when he accused Reggie "Lil Rodney Son" and RaKai of artificially inflating their Twitch livestream viewership with view bots.

While reviewing Lil Rodney Son's viewership metrics on TwitchTracker, xQc sarcastically referred to him as a "GOAT" and remarked:

"1K, next day 800, next day 8K, next day, 60K. That's the GOAT, I mean, then 20K, 30K, that's the absolute GOAT of streaming... we've been doing it all wrong for a whole decade, we're f**king stupid."

On the same day, X user @scubaryan_ shared a minute-long video from Rani "Stable Ronaldo's" Call of Duty Warzone broadcast, during which xQc seemed to double down on his opinions on Lil Rodney Son and Rakai view-botting on Twitch.

In response to the former Overwatch pro's allegations, FaZe Banks wrote:

"Remember when we got accused of viewbotting all last summer by everyone? More likely that there’s genuine interest sparked considering the biggest streamer on earth just put his boys in a crib together? People like seeing streamers together on cam, in a crib, living the dream."

Netizens had a lot to say about the FaZe Clan CEO's response to the debacle. Here are some comments:

"Yea man it’s totally normal and possible to go from averaging 1k viewers to 20k+ overnight. let’s not forget 100k concurrents on a lil tay collab in the big 2025 at 2am est." X user @choppahG remarked.

"Plus the crib is 2 minutes away from the main house so there’s a chance any of the AMP members can show up which would also increase viewership because people don’t want to miss anything." X user @bigtiamnot wrote.

"Banks is actually right about something," X user @HunterGTrades commented.

How did xQc double down on his views on Kai Cenat's friends allegedly view-botting on Twitch?

During a Call of Duty livestream with Stable Ronaldo, xQc shared his thoughts on the content creators he believed were view-botting, claiming that it was "not stupid" to see a streamer go from 1,000 average viewers to 20,000 overnight.

He elaborated:

"(Stable Ronaldo says, 'I saw you talking about something.') View-botters? They're all view-botters. I don't give a f**k! I don't give a f**k saying anything about those guys. I don't give a f**k, they're all view-botters. I don't care, I'm going to say. Like, from 1k Andy to 20k Andy overnight. Like, bro, I'm not stupid. That s**t is bot up to the wazoo."

As of this writing, Lil Rodney Son and RaKai have not responded to Felix's allegations.

