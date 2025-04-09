xQc accuses Kai Cenat's associate Reggie of viewbotting on Twitch

Twitch streamer girlhefunny1x, commonly known as Reggie or "Lil Rodney Son", exploded on the streaming scene after collaborating multiple times with Kai Cenat. Recently, streamer xQc suggested girlhefunny1x fakes his streaming audience by viewbotting. He elaborated on his thoughts while speaking to FaZe Clan's Stable Ronaldo while playing Call of Duty live on an April 9, 2025, Kick stream.

In his April 9, 2025, stream, Felix "xQc" once again reviewed streamer-related drama. He then noted a post on X revolving around Twitch member "Matthew" Mizkif allegedly viewbotting his streams.

Felix then decided to look up Mizkif on twitchtracker.com before concluding that the latter's statistics seemed relatively normal and shouldn't cause any concerns. He also noticed Kai Cenat's viewership patterns, stating they look "pretty natural."

xQc then shifted focus and aroused suspicion regarding Cenat's associates, specifically Reggie, whom he sarcastically referred to as the "GOAT," considering the streamer's sudden spike in viewership just as April began.

"Some of Kai's friends though... if I speak... want me to show you something that's a little bit off the charts?... Yesterday, I didn't even know about this guy and I think he's the GOAT... This guy might be the GOAT. He's just doing it better. "

[Timestamp - 00:23:21]

He then noted girlhefunny1x's 52,000 jump in live viewership on April 1, 2025, and his consistent viewership thereafter:

"1K, next day 800, next day 8K, next day, 60K. That's the GOAT, I mean, then 20K, 30K, that's the absolute GOAT of streaming... we've been doing it all wrong for a whole decade, we're f**king stupid."

"They're all viewbotters": xQc speaks to Stable Ronaldo after accusing Reggie of faking his viewership

Reggie's first major event with Cenat was the Batman: Arkham streaming marathon in February 2025. During this time, the streamer had around 80,000 followers and was averaging under 1,000 viewers per stream.

Towards the end of his April 9, 2025, broadcast, Felix hopped on Call of Duty, after which Stable Ronaldo asked him a question about his viewbotting investigation:

"I saw you talking about something ('Viewbotters?', asked xQc) Yeah, what's up with that?"

Felix responded by saying he cared very little about "viewbotters" and spoke about how certain streamers achieve unexpected overnight success:

"I don't give a f**k, they're all viewbotters, I don't care to say it. People [go] from like a 1K andy to a 20K andy overnight, like I've been here before, I'm not f**king stupid, this shit's bottled out the wazoo."

Finally, xQc claimed that he would be understanding if these viewbotting streamers were indirectly involved in generating fake viewership as if they were working with an "agency" or a third-party organization:

"I would be open to the conversation if it's their agency doing it, it's like these new guys, they come from Hollywood..."

In other news, Mizkif received backlash from Japanese streamer Kaho Shibuya for reportedly doing "pull-ups and gymnastic tricks" on cherry blossom trees while in Japan.

