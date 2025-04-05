Mizkif receives backlash for doing "pull-ups and gymnastic tricks" on Cherry Blossom tree in Japan

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" is currently in Japan, where he streams and records vlogs for his YouTube channel. On April 4, now-deleted videos of the streamer doing pull-ups on the branches of a cherry blossom tree, along with Kole from theTokyo Sims crew, surfaced online. In reaction, content creator Kaho Shibuya called out the people in the videos.

Shibuya described the group's actions as "doing pull-ups and gymnastic tricks" and faulted them for "shaking the cherry blossom" tree:

"I saw a video of content creators I've met before doing pull-ups and gymnastic tricks on a sakura tree's branches, inevitably shaking cherry-blossom petals off."

She also emphasized how disheartening it is to see her fellow creators, ones she's personally met before, displaying "such things in Japan":

"It just broke my heart to see someone I actually know doing such things in Japan; it's always been unknown people on social media... Fortunately, the post was gone the next day, so they probably regretted and deleted it. But please, if you ever want to flex your muscles to show how much testosterone you've got... go touch your own wood."

Overall, it seemed like the transient nature of the cherry blossoms fueled Shibuya's disappointment in Mizkif and the group:

"Leave ephemeral cherry blossoms with flowers living for only 2 weeks alone."

Kaho Shibuya compares Mizkif to "Kick streamers" after the cherry blossom incident in Japan

While addressing Mizkif's deleted cherry blossom videos on her Twitch livestream, Kaho Shibuya spoke about how members of the Kick platform give other streamers a bad reputation. In the past, Matthew has been critical of Kick, calling it a "dying platform."

That being said, Shibuya compared Mizkif and his crew to controversial streamers from Kick, claiming that they have no room to speak against Kick creators, especially after their cherry blossom antics:

"You cannot really talk sh*t about kick streamers anymore after behaving like that. It's just very dissapointing."

Finally, she spoke on the importance of cherry blossom trees in Japan, highlighting their cultural relevance in the country:

"No one really tries to mess with cherry blossoms; we all know the people who just adore and worship... it's not just a tree, you shouldn't ruin that for others."

In March 2025, Mizkif recounted a distressing incident involving a stalker who targeted both him and fellow streamer Emiru.

