“I would have killed him” - Mizkif reveals stalker followed him and Emiru to their house

Twitch streamer and OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" took to his stream yesterday (March 3, 2025) to react to the recent controversy involving Emily "Emiru," Rachell "Valkyrae" and Brittany "Cinna." For context, during the trio's IRL (in real life) stream on March 2, a stream sniper tried to attack them and threatened to kill them live on stream.

Mizkif followed it up with a disturbing story of how a stalker once followed him and Emiru to their home. The OTK member said that he would have potentially shot him:

"I pulled a gun on a viewer that came to my house. He was there for Emi (Emiru). I don't talk about this sh*t but I pulled a gun on a viewer because he showed up to my house and he was banging on my door, asking for Emi. If he stepped in my house, I would have shot him, I would have killed him."

Mizkif also called the police on him, stating:

"He's admitting to the police when they get there that he's there for her and that they are dating."

"There's not a lot they can do" - Mizkif expresses concern over female streamers facing stalkers

Mizkif shared on his stream a couple of stories about witnessing Emiru being stalked right in front of him. The streamer expressed his frustration, noting that even after contacting the police, there’s still little they can do. He said:

"I called the cops obviously, but they're like, 'There's not much we can do.' And that's the thing that sucks for lot of these girls, there's not a lot they can do."

He added how the police "don't do sh*t." He said:

"It's not enough to say, 'Hey, we are gonna send this guy home, we're gonna put him in jail.' They were just like, 'You go this way, you go that way, that's all we can do.' You tell the police, they don't do sh*t."

Emiru was the last of the trio to respond to the recent controversy. In an X post, she addressed the incident, emphasizing the harsh reality and trauma women and content creators often face.

Valkyrae and Cinna have also spoken about the situation. The duo had been hosting a week-long marathon but were forced to cancel it after the disturbing incident involving the stream sniper.

