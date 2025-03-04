  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • “I would have killed him” - Mizkif reveals stalker followed him and Emiru to their house

“I would have killed him” - Mizkif reveals stalker followed him and Emiru to their house

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Mar 04, 2025 06:44 GMT
Twitch streamer Mizkif recounts incident of stalker (Image via YouTube/@Yilovetwitch and X/@PokiSage)
Twitch streamer Mizkif recounts an incident involving a stalker (Image via YouTube/@Yilovetwitch and X/@PokiSage)

Twitch streamer and OTK member Matthew "Mizkif" took to his stream yesterday (March 3, 2025) to react to the recent controversy involving Emily "Emiru," Rachell "Valkyrae" and Brittany "Cinna." For context, during the trio's IRL (in real life) stream on March 2, a stream sniper tried to attack them and threatened to kill them live on stream.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Mizkif followed it up with a disturbing story of how a stalker once followed him and Emiru to their home. The OTK member said that he would have potentially shot him:

"I pulled a gun on a viewer that came to my house. He was there for Emi (Emiru). I don't talk about this sh*t but I pulled a gun on a viewer because he showed up to my house and he was banging on my door, asking for Emi. If he stepped in my house, I would have shot him, I would have killed him."
Ad

Mizkif also called the police on him, stating:

"He's admitting to the police when they get there that he's there for her and that they are dating."

"There's not a lot they can do" - Mizkif expresses concern over female streamers facing stalkers

youtube-cover
Ad

Mizkif shared on his stream a couple of stories about witnessing Emiru being stalked right in front of him. The streamer expressed his frustration, noting that even after contacting the police, there’s still little they can do. He said:

"I called the cops obviously, but they're like, 'There's not much we can do.' And that's the thing that sucks for lot of these girls, there's not a lot they can do."
Ad

He added how the police "don't do sh*t." He said:

"It's not enough to say, 'Hey, we are gonna send this guy home, we're gonna put him in jail.' They were just like, 'You go this way, you go that way, that's all we can do.' You tell the police, they don't do sh*t."
Ad

Emiru was the last of the trio to respond to the recent controversy. In an X post, she addressed the incident, emphasizing the harsh reality and trauma women and content creators often face.

Valkyrae and Cinna have also spoken about the situation. The duo had been hosting a week-long marathon but were forced to cancel it after the disturbing incident involving the stream sniper.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी