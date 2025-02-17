Does Mizkif have children? Videos from streamer's IRL livestream from Japan go viral

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" has been trending today (February 17, 2025) following his stream. For context, the streamer is currently touring Japan. During his latest stream, he jokingly introduced two girl children as his daughters. This naturally started trending, with multiple posts (particularly on r/LivestreamFail) going viral. However, the OTK member doesn't have any children.

The streamer titled his broadcast as "showing my children for the first time." This was, of course, just a joke. During the stream, he mentioned he had a confession to make. Mizkif then went on to claim that he had two children, who were living in Japan. He said:

"I have a confession to make, for a very long time. I wanna tell you something. Between, you and me, I have children. I have two kids. I have two kids, and they have lived in Japan. Last time I came here, I went to a soapland (euphemism for pr*stitution) and got a girl pregnant. She had twins."

(Timestamp: 00:02:00)

Clips of the stream quickly made their way to the LSF subreddit, with some posts garnering quite a few reactions. For instance, at one point in the stream, Mizkif took the girls to a store filled with mini vending machines. The clip was shared on the subreddit with the caption:

"Mizkif, 30, introduces gambling to his adopted children."

Mizkif's stream went viral on r/LivestreamFail (Image via Reddit || r/LivestreamFail)

Taking the joke even further, the OTK member even did a photoshoot with the kids. Take a look at the wholesome moment here:

The streamer took photos with his mock children (Image via Twitch/Mizkif)

Who did Mizkif collaborate with during his Japan IRL stream?

Twitch streamer Mizkif had quite an eventful stream today. The streamer used a clickbait-worthy title, claiming to introduce his two children. However, as previously mentioned, this was merely a joke he played during the stream.

For those wondering, he collaborated with Tanuki "Crazy Japanese." Crazy Japanese is a Twitch streamer and YouTuber who does both IRL and gaming streams. She has over 90K followers on Twitch and a further 488K subscribers on YouTube, where she creates commentary videos.

To check out Crazy Japanese's Twitch stream with Mizkif, click here

According to some observant comments on the r/LivestreamFail post, the two children Mizkif introduced were actually Crazy Japanese's nieces. The kids parted ways during Crazy Japanese's own stream earlier today. One Redditor even pointed out the fact in the comments, writing:

"They are the nieces of the woman holding the camera, @crazyjapanese"

Another user reiterated that the children were indeed Crazy Japanese's nieces.

"Pretty sure they're Crazyjapanese's nieces."

Mizkif's ongoing Japan trip has already produced some viral moments. Earlier, he streamed with the likes of Hasan "HasanAbi" and Wake "wakewilder." His streams there have primarily featured IRL content.

For instance, during a stream on February 5, 2025, Mizkif had a nosebleed after eating an octopus. Although it's unclear if the food was the cause, the situation did not escalate into anything serious.

