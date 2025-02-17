Tectone accuses HasanAbi of engaging in Asmongold's "character assassination"

Twitch streamer John "Tectone" has made some rather bold remarks against Hasan "HasanAbi" amid his recent controversy with Zack "Asmongold." In a 43-second clip posted on X, Tectone claimed that a viral video, in which Asmongold shared his opinions on book burnings in Germany during World War 2, was "blown out of context." According to Tectone, HasanAbi was "very petty" toward the OTK (One True King) co-founder.

Ad

While alleging that the Turkish-American personality was engaging in Asmongold's character assassination, Tectone remarked:

"By the way, the reason why this clip is blowing the f**k up completely out of context is due to the fact that Hasan is very petty that Asmongold gets more viewers than him without even f**king trying. So, he's doing another character assassination on somebody else he disagrees with, in an attempt to make his audience think that they should only go to him for his political views, and nobody else."

Ad

Trending

Elaborating on what he saw as the "reality" of Twitch political commentary, the gacha games streamer said:

"This is the state of reality in the political space in 2025, nobody cares what the truth is, the only thing they care about is how to get the most clicks and to assassinate the character and livelihood of any of their competition. It's a pathetic space and that's why I do not want to get involved whatsoever because the world is already gay as f**k, we don't need any more streamers that are promoting that type of mentality as well, my opinion."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Guard dog" - Tectone slams Twitch streamer Denims while discussing HasanAbi and Asmongold controversy

During the same livestream, Tectone commented on Twitch streamer Denims and called her HasanAbi's "guard dog." While expressing his displeasure with her for "coming at his way" when Pinkchyu made serious allegations against him, the former OTK member stated:

"Whenever I started talking about all that s**t that Hasan was doing negatively. Yeah, the guard dog, Demins, started coming at me for all the allegations that Pink was throwing my way. And in an attempt to discredit me and defame me, and go after s**t against me, for s**t she has no idea what the f**k she's sticking her head into. For any way to kind of silence any support that Asmon gets, and silence any criticism that Hasan gets, it's f**king embarrassing! That relationship is so unhealthy. Good god, have some f**king dignity, man!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, Tectone recently called out Morgan "Frogan" by describing her as a "forced industry plant" that Ludwig and Blaire "QTCinderella" promoted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback