The Tectone and Pinkchyu alleged sexual abuse controversy, explained

Twitch star John "Tectone" is embroiled in a major controversy after his former housemate Pinkchyu seemed to accuse him of sexual abuse. On November 20, 2024, the content creator shared a series of posts via her X account, @Pinkchyowo, in which she appeared to level allegations against the One True King (OTK) member.

While Pinkchyu did not specifically mention Tectone, numerous netizens speculated that her posts were about the streamer. For context, the two were embroiled in a cheating scandal earlier this year, but Pinkchyu has since denied the allegations, saying she never had an affair with Tectone while he was married.

In this article, we'll explore Pinkchyu's allegations, other streamers' reactions to the controversy, and Tectone's supposed response to the situation.

Note: The article contains mentions of alleged sexual abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

"Guilt trips you into giving b*s and says 'do your job you don't pay rent'" - Pinkchyu seemingly accuses OTK Tectone of sexual abuse

On November 20, 2024, Pinkchyu posted seven posts on X using her @Pinkchyowo handle, in which she seemed to provide details about Tectone's alleged actions towards her.

While talking about a "guy" who was "abusive and made her cry," the cosplayer wrote:

"How are you supposed to feel if a guy is abusive and makes you cry then shoves your head on his crotch and demands you suck him off and his excuse is 'emotion just turns me on when you cry.' Or when you asking that you don't feel comfortable doing something sexual and he records you and demands you stop making faces and pretend you like it. Or you say you don't want to do it anymore and he shoves your head down till you throw up."

Furthermore, she alleged that the person "guilt-tripped" her into offering sexual favors and made her feel "degraded":

"Guilt trips you into giving bjs and says 'do your job you don’t pay rent,' 'I took you to a water park so you owe me,' and all you can do is sleep upstairs cause you know what he's going to keep telling you to do. He doesn't touch you, doesn't have sex with you, just keeps you around as a b* machine and degrades you. Makes you feel ugly. 'Don't wear baggy clothes, straighten your hair, at least wear eyeliner around the house,' your self-worth totally crushed."

In the final post, Pinkchyu responded to those expressing concerns about the situation, stating that she was now safe:

"I see some comments that are worried and I just want to let y’all know I am out and have my own place, and I’m safe. Don’t want to worry anyone, I’ve been taking it one day at a time since this."

Twitch streamer Kaceytron calls Tectone an alleged "rapist"

On November 21, 2024, controversial Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" made headlines after she commented on OTK co-founder Zack "Asmongold" by bringing up his deceased mother.

After Asmongold called her out on his livestream, Kaceytron responded with a post referring to Tectone as an alleged "rapist." She wrote:

"Cry @Asmongold... as your type always says: Facts don't care about your feelings. Also, how's your other rapist (allegedly) buddy @Tectone doing? Yes, Tectone, I saw the post and I heard about your abusive behavior... you are truly sick."

Tectone speaks out

During a Twitch broadcast on November 21, 2024, Tectone seemed to address Pinkchyu's allegations. He did not explicitly name her, stating that he kept his response "vague for a reason." While claiming that he had "done everything and fixed everything" for the unnamed individual, the gacha games streamer said:

"I'm going to keep this vague for a reason. Okay? So, if you're confused, you're going to stay confused. Because this s**t is not about content for me. Okay? I know the person who needs to hear this, is going to hear this, and I mean this genuinely. Okay? I did everything for you. I helped you with everything. I fixed everything for you. I was there for you like nobody else was there for you in your whole life, your words, not mine."

The OTK member went on to say that the individual, presumably Pinkchyu, was being influenced by those talking about him "behind his back illegally." Furthermore, he claimed that he had signed a supposed NDA (non-disclosure agreement) and stated that he "cannot talk" about those who compelled him to sign:

"The fact that you are letting these people get into your ear. The same people who are talking about me behind my back, illegally by the way, the same people who placed me under an NDA where I cannot talk about them. I know they are talking to you right now behind the scenes. And they are getting you to believe in bulls**t. You are talking to re*ard, after re*ard... letting them get into your head and make you imagine problems that never happened."

Timestamp: 00:11:15

Tectone then suggested that he planned to take legal action:

"My lawyer is going to be contacting your lawyer. The same lawyer that I helped you get because you were scared. I am not f**king around with this sh*t. This s**t is re*arded!"

In other news, amid the sexual abuse allegations, a video of Tectone surfaced on X in which he said a "ban on abortion is okay."

