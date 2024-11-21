Asmongold calls out controversial Twitch streamer Kaceytron for bringing up his deceased mother to "talk s**t" about him

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Nov 21, 2024 06:24 GMT
Asmongold calls out controversial Twitch streamer Kaceytron (Image via Asmongold TV/YouTube and @kaceytron/X)

The co-founder of One True King (OTK), Zack "Asmongold", has called out controversial Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" for her recent comments. While browsing his official subreddit during a livestream on November 20, 2024, Asmongold came across Kaceytron's most recent post on X, in which she mentioned his deceased mother.

Here's what Kaceytron wrote in a series of posts:

"I think a great sin is being a millionaire and letting your sick mother live in absolute filth without even lifting a finger or using any of your endless resources to do anything about it... so awful. If you were a multimillionaire, would you leave your sick mother who had breathing problems to live in a mold-infested home with dead rats? Serious question," wrote Kaceytron on November 20, 2024.
Claiming that Kaceytron was "talking s**t" and "complaining" about him by bringing up his mother, Asmongold remarked:

"Kaceytron, I don't know how... like, she's bringing up my dead mother in order to complain and talk s**t about me on Twitter. I mean, at a certain point... like, really? What are you doing? What are you doing?! 'The tweet is still up.' Yes! It's crazy! What's wrong with this person? 'Gross take.' I know!"

After reading Kaceytron's post, the Texan added:

"This is somebody who, by the way, this is the person who constantly talks about them being a good person. It's amazing!"

Timestamp: 01:44:45

"It's pathetic" - Asmongold on Kaceytron's recent posts on X about him; the latter responds

Asmongold continued the conversation, saying he was "not offended or bothered" by Kaceytron's recent tweets about him. However, he described the Twitch streamer's behavior as "pathetic":

"It really doesn't offend me or bother me. It's just kind of shocking to me that a person would debase themselves to that level. It really is! It's a really weird thing to watch. It's pathetic, yeah! I guess so. It really is. She doesn't care what actually happened or what any of this is. She's just looking for a way to talk s**t about me. That's all."

Kaceytron responded to Asmongold earlier today (November 21, 2024), accusing the OTK member John "Tectone" of alleged r*pe:

"Cry @Asmongold... as your type always says: Facts don't care about your feelings. Also, how's your other r*pist (allegedly) buddy @Tectone doing? Yes, Tectone, I saw the post and I heard about your abusive behavior... you are truly sick."

As of this writing, neither Asmongold nor Tectone have responded to Kaceytron's allegations.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
