Asmongold "completely supports" Elon Musk's lawsuit against Twitch because he doesn't want his "speech regulated by international companies"

Popular Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" has commented on the recent controversy surrounding Twitch. For context, on November 19, 2024, reports surfaced on the internet suggesting that Elon Musk is suing Twitch for allegedly conspiring with other companies to boycott advertising on his social media platform, X.

During a livestream on the same day (November 19, 2024), Asmongold shared his thoughts on the situation and voiced his support for Elon Musk. Explaining what he saw as a "problem" in the situation, the content creator said:

"I actually completely support Elon Musk in this. I do! I totally support him. So, this has been a massive problem. Here's what the problem is - companies are effectively acting like cartels, and what I mean by that is that companies are making decisions in a group. And, because of that, they are exercising monopoly control over markets by functioning as a cartel, and by, I believe, by breaking anti-trust laws."

Timestamp: 01:02:52

Asmongold explains why he doesn't want his "speech regulated by international companies"

At the one-hour-16-minute mark of the livestream, Asmongold once again conveyed his support for Elon Musk, saying the Tesla CEO should "go as far as he possibly can." The co-founder of One True King (OTK) added that he does not want his "speech regulated by international companies":

"I totally support him in suing and trying to break up these anti-trust companies. These companies are behaving and breaking anti-trust laws, I mean to say. I totally support him, I think that he should go as far as he possibly can because I don't want to have my decisions, I don't want to have my speech regulated by international companies that use slave labor. That's basically it. Yeah, I don't want to see that happen."

Timestamp: 01:16:14

While claiming that people use examples of companies such as Nike and Apple as a "moral barometer on Twitter," Asmongold remarked:

"These people are using companies like Nike and Apple as if they're like a moral barometer on Twitter. Apple, that's been discovered to have been using third-world labor sweatshops. And Nike, that uses third-world labor constantly! You have places like Samsung, and you know, they have these cobalt mines, and people are working in there. We're really using a company that effectively uses modern-day slavery?"

The streamer added:

"We're really using this as the barometer for, like, moral... you're going to let those people tell you what's good and bad? What the f**k?!"

In other news, Asmongold made headlines on November 18, 2024, when he accused political Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" of being the primary cause of the recent Twitch "adpocalypse."

