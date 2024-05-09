5 most popular OTK members in 2024, ranked

One True King (OTK) is a Texas-based streamer group that was created in October 2020. Since then, it has managed to create a roster of some of the biggest names in the Twitch scene. While some have left, and others have found themselves in some controversy or the other, the group remains a pretty strong force and currently boasts over 316K followers on their main Twitch channel (OTKnetwork).

This year too, they have been head honchos of streamer groups in America. This article in particular will focus on five OTK streamers who are soaring the heights of popularity in 2024.

Note: All statistics in this article have been taken from streamscharts.com. These are subject to changes.

Who are the top five most popular streamers in OTK in 2024?

1) Sodapoppin

Chance "Sodapoppin" became a member of OTK in July 2022, boasting the largest follower count among the existing streamers within the group at the time of his joining. As of now, Chance has amassed an impressive 8.9 million followers on his official Twitch channel and remains the most followed streamer in the group.

He continues to be one of the most active streamers within the group (having streamed 28 out of the last 30 days). In the past 30 days alone, he has garnered over 1.7 million hours of watch time and maintained an average of over 11,000 viewers.

2) Asmongold

Asmongold playing Honkai: Star Rail in his latest stream. (Image via Twitch)

Second on the list is Zack "Asmongold," who not only is a co-owner but also a co-founder of the group. His primary channel, "Asmongold," boasts over 3.5 million followers. However, he seldom streams on this main channel and often goes live on his alternate channel, "Zackrawrr," which has garnered over 1.9 million followers.

In the past 30 days, this streamer has accumulated over 3.7 million hours of watch time. During this period, he has gained over 15,000 followers and maintained a solid average of 17,000 viewers per stream.

3) Mizkif

Mizkif is primarily a "Just Chatting" streamer. (Image via Twitch)

Matthew "Mizkif," another co-founder of the group, has moved beyond Twitch and now streams on Rumble as well. On Twitch, he boasts 2.1 million followers, while on Rumble, he has garnered just over 39K followers. Despite being embroiled in controversies in the past, he remains among the most popular faces within the group.

Despite streaming on two platforms, his viewer numbers remain remarkably strong. In the last 30 days, he has accumulated over 1.2 million hours of watch time, boasting the highest average viewership among the three mentioned so far, with an impressive 18,000 average viewers per stream.

4) Emiru

Emily "Emiru" joined OTK in 2022 and was later announced as one of the co-owners of the group in January 2023. Currently, she boasts over 1.4 million followers on her Twitch account. Additionally, she has accumulated a solid 1.02 million hours of view time in the past 30 days.

Regarding her consistency, she streamed on 22 out of the 30 days. In this period, she achieved the highest number of new followers among all the group members, gaining over 28,000 followers. Additionally, she has maintained a solid average of 18,000 viewers per stream, positioning her among the top five most popular streamers in the group.

5) EsfandTV

EsfandTV playing Grand Theft Auto 5 RP in his latest stream. (Image via Twitch)

Tim "EsfandTV," also a co-owner of OTK, comes in as the final streamer on this list. He boasts over just over 1.3 million followers on his main Twitch channel. Additionally, he demonstrates remarkable consistency, having streamed every day in the last month.

In the last 30 days, the streamer has achieved over 2.1 million hours of watch time. During this period, he reached a peak of a solid 20,000 viewers and maintained a consistent average of 5,000 viewers per stream. Additionally, he has gained 4,000 new followers.