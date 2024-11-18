Twitch streamer Kaceytron says Destiny "deserves" the $100k bounty placed on him

Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" has shared her opinions on political commentator Steven "Destiny." On November 18, 2024, a 30-second video from her recent Just Chatting broadcast went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where Kaceytron was heard saying that Destiny "deserves bad things" said towards him.

The creator then mentioned Twitch streamer Central_Committee, who allegedly placed a $100,000 bounty on Destiny.

For those unaware, Central_Committee, also known as "Mike from PA," made headlines on November 9, 2024, after he got banned from the Amazon-owned platform. The decision was reportedly made after he appeared to threaten the Kick streamer by allegedly placing a $100,000 bounty on him.

Here's what Central_Committee said during his livestream:

"It's called shock, you f**king idiot. It's called shock! Anything that happens, I mean holy s**t guys. If you live in Florida, I have an opportunity for you. If you want to $100,000, let me know."

Commenting on the situation, Kaceytron remarked:

"I don't think that's what he said. I have to look up what he said, but honestly, who cares? Any bad thing said towards Destiny, I promise you, he deserves. Like, honestly, who cares? Wasn't that Central_Committee? I believe that Central_Committee said something about $100k or something. But honestly, like, who cares? Really, who cares?"

When Kaceytron accused Destiny of "sexual harassment" and called his comments "deeply sick"

Note: The video mentioned in this article contains explicit language. Reader discretion is advised.

On May 2, 2024, Kaceytron shared a 54-second video featuring Destiny's conversation with Dan Saltman. When the latter asked the Nebraska native to comment on something Kaceytron had said, Destiny replied:

"She's a fat w**re. You know what she f**ks? Her bong. I bet she smokes that bong with her fat pu**y. I bet she does. I bet she just sticks in there and... that's the noise it makes. She's disgusting! My god! Holy s**t! She's gross, what do you want me to say?! She's the kind of a woman who smokes weed, and she lifts her stomach, and it falls out. Okay? That's the kind of person that she is."

In response, Kaceytron accused the 35-year-old of "sexual harassment," tweeting:

"Destiny is deeply sick. No woman deserves to be talked about in this way. This is sexual harassment," tweeted Kaceytron on May 2, 2024.

As of this writing, Destiny has not commented on Kaceytron's recent remarks about him.

