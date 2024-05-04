Kaceytron claims she is "constantly harassed" online after Twitch unbans her

Controversial streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" has been unbanned on Twitch after one day and six hours, as reported by the Streamer Bans bot on X. The reason behind the suspension remains undisclosed, which is no surprise as the Amazon-owned platform is known for not divulging such information often.

However, readers should note that the Twitch ban on May 2, 2024, came a few days after Kaceytron and fellow content creator Zack "Asmongold" exchanged heated words about each other's physical characteristics on their respective livestreams.

Replying to the Streamer Bans post on X, Kaceytron announced that she was back and claimed that she was "constantly harassed" online by "degenerate men". She also alleged that she had been subjected to false reports for "speaking truths" and encouraged people to follow her channel in support:

"I’m back If you want to support a woman constantly harassed, falsely reported and attacked by thousands of degenerate men for speaking truths follow my twitch!"

Brief exploration of Kaceytron's various streamer feuds that could have resulted in the ban

Kaceytron has always been very outspoken about her views. She frequently talks about socio-political issues and criticizes fellow online personalities in her Just Chatting streams. Before being banned from Twitch on May 2, 2024, she had been beefing with a couple of fellow streamers.

One of her recent feuds was with popular MMO streamer Asmongold. In the last week of April, she received backlash online after she "liked" an X post insinuating that Asmongold neglected his mother's health condition, which ultimately led to her death.

For those unaware, Asmongold's mother suffered from COPD, and the streamer is known to live in a rather messy house.

In her follow-up to that controversy, Kaceytron called Asmongold out for not living a clean lifestyle despite being a highly successful streamer.

Kick and Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" became directly involved in the feud at this point and came to Asmongold's defense. In response, Kaceytron described xQc as a "degenerate" for his gambling habit, opening a whole new can of worms.

The streamer's post about Destiny's comments (Image via @kaceytron/X)

Contentious debate streamer Steven "Destiny" also became involved in the beef, with a clip of him calling her a "f*t w**re" going viral on social media.

Kaceytron was likely referring to these incidents when she mentioned being attacked by "thousands of degenerate men" in her post about getting unbanned on Twitch.