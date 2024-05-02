Controversial streamer Kaceytron banned on Twitch for third time

Twitch streamer Kacey “Kaceytron” has received her third ban on the Amazon-owned platform. Despite facing previous bans on the platform for various reasons such as DMCA copyright claims, or making jokes about Covid 19, Kacey has never been far from controversy.

While the reasons for this ban remain undisclosed, it did take place a few days after she engaged in heated discussions about fellow content creators such as Asmongold.

Was Kaceytron involved in drama? Streamer’s feud with Asmongold and xQc explored

The drama between Asmongold and Kaceytron likely began when she publicly admitted to liking a tweet about the OTK co-founder. The tweet connected Asmongold’s unhealthy lifestyle to the passing of his mother. It also said that xQc’s lifestyle hasn’t done that, so he’s above Asmongold in that respect.

In the clip, Kacey admitted she had no respect for Asmongold, saying that he let his mother live in that house while suffering from COPD, despite being a millionaire. She further went on to say that she didn’t care if it made her a “bad person” to say this.

In addition, Kaceytron went on X.com and posted a tweet, taking blatant shots at Asmongold calling him disgusting, filthy, hateful, and putrid. Asmongold responded with a tweet in which he referred to her as fat, and labeled her as the “stinker” since she spends her life smoking weed and doing drugs.

The OTK content creator elaborated on this in his April 26, 2024 stream, where he said that calling her fat and a stinker wasn’t a personal attack, it was an observation. Asmongold claimed that it was just an observation because:

“I respond back, I say, ‘You’re fat and you spend your life smoking weed and doing drugs. If anyone’s a stinker, it’s you. That’s true. And I’m not insulting her… this is just an observation, she is fat. If you’re fat, you sweat more, and if you sweat more, you’re going to smell bad more. I’m not being offensive, I’m just making an observation.”

The streamer went on to say that Kaceytron stopped being popular ten years ago, and the only way she remained relevant was by attacking others that people on the internet dislike.

This also led to xQc weighing in on the conversation when the initial tweets surfaced. He said that money is financial freedom and that Asmongold should be able to live his life how he chooses. However, Kaceytron highlighted that wasn’t the issue, and that she felt Asmongold “hated himself”. Additionally, she accused xQc of being an Adderall abuser.

Unfortunately, Kaceytron has not given an official response to her ban on Twitch or a reason why. In a tweet posted on May 1, 2024, she did have this to say:

“Just being a “morbidly obese” “drug addict” in the opinions of forever single, severely depressed “men” on the internet. Y’all really need to find a better insult”

At the time of writing, Kacey is still banned on Twitch, but it is unknown how long that will last.