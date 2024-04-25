"Respect people's choices": xQc defends Asmongold on social media in response to Twitch streamer Kaceytron's criticism

Felix Lengyel, better known as xQc, took to X recently to defend fellow streamer Zack "Asmongold" after Twitch creator Kacey "Kaceytron" criticized him in a post. The post from Kacey was essentially an attack on Zack's lifestyle, and Felix stood up for the OTK co-founder.

The former Overwatch pro called Kaceytron out in his response, and claimed that Asmongold has the money and the freedom to choose how he lives and doesn't need other people's opinions:

"Money is financial freedom. Freedom is having the ability to choose what you want to do as much as possible. Why are you mad he lives the way he wants to?"

xQc further went after Kaceytron, calling her out:

"You have a lot of money too, yet you are overweight and choose to smoke w**d all the time. Respect people’s choices lady."

For context, Felix's post was in direct reply to Kacey saying that Asmongold hates himself and has a "filthy" living situation despite being a millionaire.

"You're fat": Asmongold claps back at Kaceytron after she describes him as a "stinker"

Zack is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, boasting over 3.5 million followers on the platform. However, the MMO streamer seldom uses his main channel, preferring to go live from his alternate channel named zackrawrr,

As a co-founder of the OTK group, Zack is no stranger to big collaborations either, hosting gaming expos and other streamer events featuring fellow content creators. Suffice it to say that he is very successful as a streamer, having amassed enough money to be able to afford to not do sponsorship deals and generate revenue from his main channel.

However, the veteran streamer is known to not have exceptional living conditions and is quite open about keeping a disorganized house. So much so that even his father admonished him in front of thousands of viewers earlier this year for the mess in his room.

Kaceytron was essentially calling him out on this aspect, but readers should note that Asmongold has also reacted to her post on X, calling her "fat" and alleging that she uses drugs.