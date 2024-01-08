Popular streamer Zack "Asmongold" was recently disciplined and admonished by his father on camera for the state of his room and house while he was live streaming to tens of thousands of viewers on Twitch on the alternate Zackrawrr account. The Texas-based content creator's house was apparently in a mess, and his dad was not happy, calling the whole house a "s**thole."

Zack is a Twitch veteran, making a name for himself with his World of Warcraft and other MMO games since he actively started his career as a content creator in 2014 after having created the channel as a hobby three years prior. Despite becoming one of the top streamers on the platform with an average live viewership of over 20,000 in 2023, it appears his room and his house are still quite cluttered, with fans calling him a "hoarder."

Clips from his most recent livestream, where his father called him out for his living conditions, have gone viral on social media. In them, Asmongold's father appeared to have nothing but contempt for how he lives, describing his living quarters in the following words:

"What a s**thole! Just the whole f**king house is just a s**thole."

"Like watching an episode of Hoarders": Fans react as Asmongold's father calls him out for not cleaning out his room

Asmongold's dad has been a feature on his streams for a long time, having appeared via Skype or phone call on multiple occasions. Fans love their interactions, especially the back-and-forth debates the duo sometimes have in front of the camera. This time, the streamer's father was unhappy with how his son had failed to organize his room.

The Best MMORPG Streamer Award winner at the 2023 Streamer Awards had feeble excuses after his father pointed out that there was a mess in the room. Pointing at the items that were out of the view of the camera, he started explaining what the things were before he was cut out by his dad:

"Yeah, I have a bunch of, that's a crown that I think Alec gave me. So many different random things."

After Asmongold's father called his room a sh**hole, the streamer asked:

"What a s**thole? (In a small voice) But it's like, what do I do with all the stuff?"

Timestamp 0:43:02

But Asmondad (as he is sometimes called by the community) threatened to pack the mess away in boxes. This led the streamer to finally start putting away some of the items in his room. His father, however, was not done embarrassing Asmongold in front of his viewers and revealed an experience he had at the house in the past:

"When I stayed over at Zack's house and so he got back from LA and comes up and brings me over here, I couldn't even walk through his living room to get to the s**tter. And I said, 'If I am going through at night and anything gets in my way I am kicking it the f**k out, I am throwing that s**t out.' So he cleared me a path, being a b**ch all the time."

Viewers were naturally very amused with the interaction between the streamer and his father, with many calling him out for not cleaning his room and keeping his house organized. Here are some of the reactions from the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail.

Asmongold has amassed a huge following over the years, with over 1.7 million followers on his alternate account, while his mostly untouched main account has over 3.5 million followers.