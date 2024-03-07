"I do make plenty of money already" - Asmongold explains why he stopped streaming on his primary Twitch channel

Zack “Asmongold” has been streaming consistently on his “zackrawrr” Twitch channel for some time, all but abandoning his original channel. In a recent Twitch stream, he opened up more about that, talking about why he doesn’t use his monetized channel instead. The streamer and OTK co-founder has already built a massive following, with 2.43M on YouTube and 1.7M on his alternate channel on Twitch.

He uploaded the discussion to his YouTube channel under the title Why I’m Unmonetized, and it’s an interesting watch for any Asmongold fan. In a very candid conversation, he opened up about why he switched and how it’s made streaming more enjoyable for him:

“I do make plenty of money already.”

Asmongold opens up about switching to his “zackrawrr” Twitch channel

(Clip begins at 29:02)

In Asmongold’s March 6, 2024 stream, he stumbled upon a clip where xQc was shocked the OTK co-founder doesn’t monetize all of his content on Twitch. The streamer said he probably would monetize the zackrawrr channel in the future, and that he doesn’t really care about giving fans an ad-free experience. Zack is clearly not concerned about the financials:

“Like, I do make plenty of money already, it’s not really that big of a deal for me to make the money on Twitch. It’s not like a big issue, but yeah, that’s really about it.”

Asmongold stated that he doesn’t care what people think of him; whether he’s called a parasite or greedy. It won’t change how he does things just because someone has something mean to say about him on the internet, such as his relationship with Twitch streamer Kaise.

While discussing the topic, he would read a few responses to the xQc clip, such as one viewer stating Asmongold had burnout on his main channel, since he felt psychologically forced to stream and give value to people who were paying for him to create content. After reading the comment, he’d reply on that subject:

“And I will be honest. This is gonna sound, it might sound weird, because a lot of people really haven’t had this experience, but for me, whenever you’re doing something, and you’re making money with it, and people are paying you, with like subscriptions, it changes the dynamic of what it is, even a little bit. And for me, it does. So that’s why like, in a way, I like doing, just kind of f**kin’ whatever, and that way, it feels authentic, personally.”

The Twitch streamer clarifies that he doesn’t think it’s bad to monetize content, either. Ultimately, it was something that was stressing him out a great deal over the course of a few years. Instead of deleting his channel, he just chose to use a different one and stream whatever he wanted without constraints or the shackles of monetization:

“Then I moved over and did this channel, and I started streaming every single day, and if you look at my Twitch Tracker, like, I’m live, pretty much every single day. I’m live all the time. I’m live seven days out of seven days. I’m making more YouTube content than I ever have, I’m making more content, in general, than I ever have.”

It all comes down to how he feels mentally about streaming on his primary channel and a mental block he cannot or chooses not to overcome. Either way, he continues to make content regularly on Twitch and YouTube, whether it’s streaming or feuding with Queen_Pwnzalot over her blindfolded Monster Hunter run.