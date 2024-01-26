Who is Kaise? Everything about Twitch streamer who appeared on Asmongold's channel

Twitch streamer Kaise recently appeared in OTK member Asmongold's livestream, sparking fans' speculation. Kaise created her own Twitch channel in 2018 and has attained a significant following since, gathering a sizable audience of over 146,000.

Appearing on Zack's streams on his alternate channel, zackrawrr, Kaise was seen sitting beside and talking to the streamer while reacting to the game he was playing. Many netizens are wondering about the dynamics of their relationship and how the pair came to be.

Who is Kaise? Twitch streamer appears on Asmongold's stream

With the recent virality of Palworld, streamers across Twitch have been jumping on the hype train and playing the action-adventure survival experience. Asmongold is no different, playing the game extensively on his alternate channel, zackrawrr. He does so instead of streaming on his main, as he feels less pressured to perform a certain way.

Fans were left surprised as Kaise appeared on his stream for the first time on January 20, sparking rumors of a potential romantic relationship between the two. In the video, while Asmongold seems to be off camera, she is seen talking to the audience and stating:

"This house doesn't smell. But it's disgusting, still. I can fix it. I'll fix it. We'll, we'll fix it together. We can fix it together. Don't worry. I'm the last hope of the roach kingdom. No, actually, I'm destroying the roach kingdom, I'm killing all the roaches."

While telling her to be "a hundred percent honest," Zack asked Kaise what he smelled like, to which she simply replied:

"Old... You smell old. You smell old! You told me to not say you smell bad."

Kaise, who is from Vancouver, Canada, claims to be multi-lingual and can speak English, Chinese, and Cantonese. While her content mostly focuses on Just Chatting content, she occasionally dabbles in gaming, playing Monster Hunter: World on her channel.

Recently, she has been uploading streams vlogging her experience exploring Austin, Texas, which is where Asmongold resides. In these streams, she has also been collaborating with fellow streamer Tectone, along with other friends.

Fans were quick to react to the newly emerged relationship, with some touting it as "unnerving," while others believing it to be a situation where she is a "findom":

Others believed that she was dating Zack for the "clout and money," with many pointing out that she has an OnlyF*ns and accused her of using Asmongold to increase her subscriber base:

Asmongold has been consistently streaming Palworld since the game's public release. Palworld is an open-world game filled with Pals that many view as similar to those in the popular game franchise Pokemon.

However, the twist comes in the form of in-game firearms and the ability to equip Pals with them. Owing to the unique concept of the game, its popularity has skyrocketed, and many big-name streamers are streaming Palworld.