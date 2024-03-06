Why is Asmongold feuding with Monster Hunter World streamer Queen_Pwnzalot? Cheating allegations for blindfold run explored

Speedrunner Qween_Pwnzalot and Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" have been involved in a back-and-forth exchange online regarding the authenticity of the former's blindfold speedrun of the Monster Hunter title.

Qween_Pwnzalot was initially accused of purposefully using a thin blindfold during the speedrun. However, she had doubled down on her stance about not cheating and installed "security measures" to showcase that her attempt was authentic.

This article explores the details of the controversy and the ongoing feud between the two borne out of the accusations.

Asmongold and Queen_Pwnzalot engage in a back-and-forth exchange after cheating accusations during Monster Hunter blindfold speedrun

The entire drama began after a video, where Queen_Pwnzalot defeated Alatreon in Monster Hunter: World, was uploaded online.

Netizens, including Asmongold, were amazed at the feat. However, skepticism arose as many noticed that the blindfold seemed unusually thin, with Asmongold even claiming that it could be see-through.

However, Queen_Pwnzalot retaliated by trying to prove the authenticity of the run, employing beefed-up security procedures, such as the use of a thicker blindfold and an input detector for the keyboard and mouse, which was visible to the audience. Alongside, a camera provided the audience with a view of her keyboard as well as a main and second monitor, which were also covered up with paper.

However, speculations rose once again as many suspected the streamer to be using a third monitor and scrunching up her face to be able to see through the looser blindfold (as explained by YouTuber Carl Jobst).

In the midst of the ordeal, Queen_Pwnzalot's Twitch moderator also appeared on a livestream with Asmongold to answer questions and quell rising suspicions among netizens. However, he claimed to be a "physician" while debating over the matter, causing netizens to start making memes.

The "final nail in the coffin" in terms of alleged evidence against Queen_Pwnzalot came in the form of her use of OBS. This recording software is used by many streamers to make changes to the broadcast interface by manually clicking within the program window.

In her video, Queen_Pwnzalot could be seen clicking on the OBS software window to her right on the third screen, outside the field of view of the "security" camera. Many viewers believe this allowed her to have an unobstructed view of the entire game despite the other two monitors being covered by sheets of paper.

With the evidence stacked against her, Queen_Pwnzalot seemingly deleted her account on X, with Asmongold stating that her actions may have been fueled by "ego." He further explained that women's achievements in-game are often depreciated by fellow male players, causing some to overcompensate:

"Um, I think it's ego. I think that like especially, there's like a lot of people that have a big chip on their shoulder. And I think this is especially true for like girls. 'Cause like a lot of guys always devalue any accomplishments igirl has in games and so there are girls that feel like they have to overcompensate for that."

Asmongold added that Queen_Pwnzalot is not a "victim" in the scenario as she "actively lied" about it. He said:

"I think that people that are acting like she's a victim because of this, she actively lied, she doubled down on the lie, her community went and brigaded my community. So, how could you possibly feel bad for a person like that?... But ultimately, you get what you f**king deserve."

In other news, streamer Félix "xQc" recently considered the possibility of having a boxing match with Asmongold, calling it the "fairest fight" due to the shared "tall" and "lanky" build between the two.