"Goblin vs Caveman" - Fans react to xQc claiming that boxing Asmongold would be the "fairest fight"

On March 3, 2024, Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc" commented on whether he would be willing to fight fellow content creator Zack "Asmongold." xQc was reacting to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit when he came across a series of clips from Matthew "Mizkif's" most recent livestream. For context, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) recently hosted a boxing event on his channel.

At one point, Felix stated that he would not fight Asmongold. However, he considered a boxing match against the World of Warcraft streamer to be the "fairest fight." He elaborated:

"Guys, I don't think I'd fight Asmon. I think we're both as tall, as lanky. I think me and Asmon would probably be the fairest fight out there."

The former Overwatch pro also stated that he believed boxing Asmongold would result in either party "suffering too much damage":

"But at the same time - I feel like either me or him could suffer too much damage. Guys, we're just too skinny and scorny, chat, one of us would just crack. Doesn't mean it's more me than him. It could be either. It's like somebody would crack. You know? It's kind of scary. Or both!"

xQc's clip has garnered significant traction on YouTube, with one fan commenting:

"Goblin vs Caveman PogU (Twitch emote)."

"Asmon would probably end up winning" - Fans react as xQc talks about fighting Asmongold

xQc's comments about boxing Asmongold have elicited responses from several fans on the Google-owned platform. One viewer made a lighthearted remark, claiming that Felix's "aura" would cause the One True King co-founder to "crumble to the ground":

According to one community member, there were "two problems" with xQc fighting Asmongold:

Meanwhile, YouTube user @NoName1462 speculated that Asmongold would triumph over the French-Canadian personality in the boxing match. They explained:

"Assuming they both wake up on time and get out of their lairs, Asmon would probably end up winning. Asmon walks to a store and fast food place on a daily basis, he never orders anything, he also likes to throw his axe and chop trees in the backyard in his free time, just going off by that alone he has more stamina than X who goes out of breath after going up the stairs."

Here are some more comments:

This isn't the first time xQc has discussed boxing with a prominent personality. Back in 2022, the 28-year-old agreed to fight Spanish internet star El Rubius under certain conditions. However, the event never came to fruition.