"WoW is dead, and your talent died with it" - YouTuber Goblin calls out Asmongold following latter's remarks about his viewership

YouTuber Goblin (@TheGoblinnn on X) has called out Zack "Asmongold" amid their recent controversy. On February 26, 2024, a 52-second clip went viral on X, in which Asmongold reacted to Goblin's response to Hasan "HasanAbi's" remarks about livestreaming being more difficult than a "real job."

After reading Goblin's tweet, Asmongold reviewed the content creator's Twitch channel statistics and commented on his average viewership. According to him, while streaming is easy, being "good" at it is "hard." He said:

"Who is this guy? Does he stream? You have 400 viewers. Streaming is easy. Being good at streaming is hard. Hopefully, now he understands. I understand, obviously, that there is a lot of people. 'Bad take.' No, isn't 400 viewers good? Oh, it's definitely good! But you're not going to go tell somebody who's one of the top streamers on the entire platform that it's easy."

The 32-year-old went on to refer to Goblin as a "random":

"Do you really think that Hasan's experience and this random's experience is going to be the same streaming? That's insane!"

After a back-and-forth on X on February 27, 2024, Goblin called out the One True King (OTK) co-founder, writing that he "grifts reaction content" because "World of Warcraft is dead."

Goblin added:

"You having any stance on this discussion about hard work is grand. You wipe your teeth blood on the walls of your mother's house you still live in (as you have tweeted yourself), you grift reaction content all day every day because WoW is dead, and your talent died with it. You agree with whatever the most popular figure says so you can get more updoots (upvotes) with your audience of Reddit mods. You've been doing this for years."

"You made millions of dollars from being a loser" - Goblin goes off at Asmongold amid recent controversy, OTK co-founder responds

YouTuber Goblin continued his social media post by claiming that Asmongold and HasanAbi are "multi-millionaires" who have "never had to work a day" in their lives:

"You and Hasan are multi-millionaires who have never had to work a day in their lives. You made millions of dollars from being a loser. Your entire persona is doing nothing with your life, yet you think you can comment on hard work? Lmfao."

The content creator sarcastically remarked that not having 20,000 concurrent viewers rendered his opinions "invalid." He concluded his post with this:

"Sorry, I don't have 20k viewers, I guess that makes my opinion invalid. I’ll start sh**ting out reaction content and become a contrarian so maybe I can get to your level Mr. Hard Working Streamer."

Asmongold responded to Goblin by inviting him to his Twitch stream, where he could explain his perspective on the debacle:

Things did not stop there, as Goblin seemingly declined the Texan's invite, claiming that he didn't want to "contribute to his content farm."

In response, the World of Warcraft streamer said Goblin's refusal indicated that he was "afraid of looking stupid."