Key Takeaways from the OTK Shareholders Meeting 2024: Will Neff joining, Camp Knut 2, WoW esports events, and more

The OTK Shareholders Meeting 2024 was live-streamed today, February 5, on One True King's official Twitch channel. It featured prominent streamers such as Asmongold, Mizkif, Emiru, and Sodapoppin announcing the roadmap for the group's events and new signings for the year. This article will be an overview of all the highlights of the meeting.

OTK is known for organizing numerous creator-led game shows, video game programs, and World of Warcraft events that happen across the year. 2024 will be quite the year for them, as the Shareholders Meeting announced seven new programs that will be added to the calendar, along with four returning shows.

What's more, the latest streamer to join One True King is the popular Just Chatting and variety streamer Will Neff. This creator, who is known for his comedy background, is also slated to be hosting some shows over the year. He's expected to participate in some of them with his fellow members as well.

OTK announces Pixel Pitch at Shareholders Meeting: A program in the style of Shark Tank for indie game developers

Among the new programs that were announced at the OTK Shareholder Meeting, Pixel Pitch stands out. The Shark Tank-like game show in partnership with their in-house publishing studio Mad Mushroom will be spearheaded by veteran gamers such as Asmongold, Esfand, and Sodapoppin.

Pixel Pitch will allow smaller indie game developers to pitch their video game ideas to a panel of One True King creators and other industry leaders who will then offer feedback and perhaps help them make their dreams come true.

Apart from that, the OTK Games Expo will also be making a return, allowing indie developers to showcase their titles in front of a wide audience.

World of Warcraft Tournaments

As for WoW events, after last year's success of the $100,000 Hardcore Mak’Gora World of Warcraft event, One True King is adding two new events to their list for 2024:

The OTK 1v1 Season of Discovery Invitational to be held sometime in March

The WoW Games are to be held in July

New and Returning Programs

The Shareholders Meeting also mentioned several new and returning programs featuring OTK content creators. Here is a comprehensive list of the podcasts and shows that are slated to either continue or start from 2024.

1) Emiry and Extra Emily will be hosting Always On in partnership with AT&T. Tectone, Emiru, and Asmongold's Steak and Eggs Podcast will be making a triumphant return after reaching over a million listeners on Spotify.

2) The OTK Film Festival has also been announced at the Shareholders Meeting, with content creators associated with the group acting as live talent with participants getting a month to come up with a script and film. Fan favorite Camp Knut is also coming back for a season 2, tentatively starting in April 2024.

3) OTK Gameday Season 3 is also coming back with top content creators from the industry duking it on the field by playing sports. The Shareholders Meeting also saw the announcement of a charity Lift-A-Thon, probably in association with Mizkif and Knut's Iron Forge Gym. Other programs that were mentioned include the Creator Cafe, All-Nighter, and OTK Top Streamer.