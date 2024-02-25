What is HasanAbi's net worth in 2024? Twitch streamer's fortunes explored in wake of controversial comment about conventional jobs

Twitch streamer "HasanAbi" Piker is facing backlash for comments made during a recent broadcast that suggested live-streaming is often more challenging than conventional office jobs. Fellow content creators such as xQc and others have publicly spoken out against the statements, which has become a hot topic among many in the community.

As a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, Hasan is known for his progressive outlook on current socio-political affairs. As such, he espouses leftist ideas about labor and workers. His comments about regular nine-to-five jobs, which he called "real jobs" in a recent rant have understandably gone viral in the community.

As per celebritynetworth.com, HasanAbi's current net worth in 2024 is $8 million. The Twitch streamer has an extensive fan base with 2.8 million followers on the platform, with scores of viewers regularly tuning in to watch him weigh in on politics and other news. He is of Turkish descent and reportedly lives in a mansion in Los Angeles worth about $2.74 million. He also faced some criticism after buying a Porsche worth $200K a few years ago.

What did HasanAbi say about Twitch streamers and conventional jobs?

As mentioned before, the Twitch streamer has been going viral after a clip of him comparing more conventional nine-to-five jobs with content creation caught the ire of many online. For context, many have used the financial success that HasanAbi enjoys in their attacks against the statements.

In the video, which has millions of views on social media platforms such as X, the content creator can be heard saying:

"Yes, a real job can be gruesome. A real job can make you very tired. But the real job doesn't suck the soul out of you. You know what I mean? In the same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will."

The clip in question had over 4 million views at the time of writing, with fans of the streamer claiming that his statements were being taken out of context. However, fellow content creators such as popular YouTuber Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamer" and DenimsTV weighed in on the issue, garnering a lot of attention on X.

DenimsTV appeared quite receptive to HasanAbi's points about streaming taking a heavy toll on people's mental health. However, after a lot of backlash, the Twitch streamer deleted the post. Mutahar, however, posted a screenshot of the post and actively disagreed with the statements being made by Hasan and Denims, and claimed that streaming is "one of the easiest most privileged jobs one can have."

Regardless, since the controversy, HasanAbi has been receiving a lot of negative responses online, and the Just Chatting streamer has addressed the situation claiming that he did not say "Twitch streaming is harder than a real job."

The streamer addressed the clips (Image via @hasanthehun/X)

As a political streamer, HasanAbi has been embroiled in a fair few controversies over his career. Recently, he caused quite a storm on social media after interviewing an alleged Houthi rebel on his Twitch stream.