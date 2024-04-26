"Just an observation, she is fat" - Asmongold responds to Kaceytron calling him a "disgusting man" amid recent controversy

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has responded to Kacey "Kaceytron" amid recent controversy. For those unaware, on April 25, 2024, Kaceytron took to X to comment on Asmongold's lifestyle as a multi-millionaire, claiming that he "hates himself more than" anyone. The 33-year-old went on to describe the co-founder of One True King (OTK) as a "disgusting man" and remarked:

"Asmongold hates himself more than what any of us ever could... just look at the lifestyle he chooses to live as a multi-millionaire. There is nothing that could be said to that disgusting man that could ever make him change his filthy, hateful, putrid ways. Just a real stinker."

Zack addressed the controversy during a livestream earlier today (April 26, 2024). After reading out loud the aforementioned social media update, the Austin, Texas-based personality explained why he referred to the Twitch streamer as "fat."

He said:

"I respond back, I say, 'You're fat and you spend your life smoking weed and doing drugs. If anyone's a stinker, it's you.' That's true. And I'm not insulting her... this is just an observation, she is fat. If you're fat, you sweat more, and if you sweat more, you're going to smell bad more. I'm not being offensive. I'm just making an observation."

Claiming Kaceytron "did not like" his response and was "upset," Asmongold added:

"She did not like this. She was upset. 'Why did she even attack you?' Because her entire existence on the internet is built off of complaining and talking s**t about other people. That's it! Nobody likes her, and so, the only thing she can do to make people like her is, hopefully, make people dislike somebody else more than they dislike her."

"If people talk s**t, I'll talk s**t right back to them" - Asmongold responds to Kaceytron amid recent feud

Asmongold continued the conversation, claiming that Kaceytron had allegedly disparaged him "over the years." He chose not to respond with "mean things" due to a "policy."

He explained:

"Kaceytron has talked a lot of s**t about me over the years. For a very, very long time, I've had the policy of not ever, like, responding back to people or saying things that are, like, mean back to people."

Timestamp: 00:41:35

However, the Twitch star insisted that he was now "getting rid" of the policy, stating that he would respond to those who "talk s**t" about him:

"We are getting rid of that policy. If people talk s**t, I'll talk s**t right back to them. I'm bored of sitting here and being a punching bag. Especially big clowns like this."

Felix "xQc," has also chimed in on the drama, siding with Asmongold. He responded to Kaceytron on X, asking why she was "mad" about the way the World of Warcraft streamer lived. He also encouraged her to "respect people's choices."