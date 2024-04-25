"I have a lack of respect": Kaceytron addresses backlash over liking social media post linking Asmongold to his mother's death

Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" has addressed the backlash on social media after she liked a post on X that linked fellow creator Zack "Asmongold" to the death of his mother. Kacey took to her stream to discuss the issue, with the clip of her comments going viral on Reddit.

In it, Kaceytron seemingly insinuates that Asmongold didn't take good care of his mother who had suffered from COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), a condition linked to excessive smoking. She admitted to having liked a post that claimed Zack's messy lifestyle was linked to his mother's demise.

Furthermore, Kacey doubled down on her point, saying:

"Yes I did like that tweet. It says, 'Thankfully xQc's lifestyle hasn't led directly to the death of one of his parents yet. So he has that going for him over Asmong at least.' I'll admit, I did like that tweet and I have a lack of respect for Asmongold after letting his mom with COPD live in those sort of conditions.

"You are a millionaire": Kaceytron claims Asmongold didn't take adequate care of his mother

Kacey is a known critic of the streamer, having been quite public about her distaste for his lifestyle. For those unaware, Zack's living situation is widely labeled as messy, with old pictures of his streaming setup going viral over the years for being "dirty."

Regardless, in a recent livestream, Kaceytron linked his living condition to the demise of his mother and claimed that for a millionaire, he did not do enough to take care of his sick parent:

"I am sorry, you are a millionaire, you have all of the resources in the world. Why is your sick mother living like that? I don't care if that makes me a bad person. Still miles above of Asmongold. I am sorry."

The streamer further stated that although she is not as wealthy, she looks after her parents better than him:

"I literally have a fraction of that income and I take better care of my parents than that. And I don't have anywhere close to the resources."

Her words regarding the OTK co-founder and his mother have generated a lot of controversy in the Twitch community.