5 most followed female Twitch streamers in 2024, ranked

In recent years, Twitch streamers have surged in popularity, dominating the online landscape. While the streaming community remains predominantly male-oriented, there's been a notable rise of influential female streamers who've shattered stereotypes and made significant strides in the gaming realm.

These streamers have also achieved celebrity-like status within the online community. Some of the foremost female Twitch streamers currently boast millions of followers.

This article will focus on the five most followed female streamers on the platform.

5 most followed female Twitch streamers of 2024

5) Staryuuki

The first name on the list is Elizabeth "Staryuuki." Originally from Cuba, she now lives in Florida and holds the fifth position as the most followed female streamer on Twitch. Currently, she boasts over 3.31 million followers on the platform at the time of writing.

She has also amassed over 20.5K followers in the past month. For those unfamiliar with her work, she primarily streams under the "Just Chatting" category but also engages in playing various video games such as Pro Evolution Soccer and Just Dance.

4) Rivers_gg

Next on the list is popular content creator and streamer Samy "Rivers_gg." She has rapidly risen to fame in the last couple of years. As of the time of writing, she has an impressive 5.9 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

The Twitch streamer's growth has been unprecedented. In the last 30 days alone, she has garnered over 100K new followers on Twitch. Additionally, she won the Streamer of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2023.

3) Amouranth

The next on the list is Kaitlyn Siragusa, commonly called "Amouranth." While she can now be frequently found on platforms like Kick.com more than Twitch, she still holds a significant presence on Twitch, ranking among the top three most followed female streamers with over 6.3 million followers.

She is more renowned for her hot tub streams and ASMR content. However, her frequent content shifts, particularly to Kick.com, have resulted in her losing 15K followers over the past month.

2) AriGameplays

Next on the list is Abril "AriGameplays." Notably, she holds the prestigious title of being the most followed Spanish-speaking female streamer on Twitch, boasting an impressive 6.8 million followers. Furthermore, she secures the position of the platform's second-most followed female streamer, trailing only behind Imane "Pokimane."

She has also gained over 27K followers in the past month, indicating her continued progress. While she typically streams Grand Theft Auto 5, she also engages with the "Just Chatting" section on occasion.

1) Pokimane

There is little doubt about who the most famous female streamer on Twitch is. The most followed female Twitch streamer is Imane "Pokimane." She has been a prominent figure in the streaming scene for years and boasts an impressive following of over 9.3 million followers.

Despite her massive following, she happens to be the second female Twitch streamer on the list to have lost followers in the past month. In fact, she has lost just over 7K followers. Her streams include "Just Chatting" sessions, but over the past few months, she has also delved into streaming Valorant.