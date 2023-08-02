Who is AriGameplays? Twitch streamer dethrones Amourath to become the second-most popular female personality on the platform

Abril Abdamari Garza Alonso, popularly known as "AriGameplays," has garnered the streaming community's attention after she overtook Kaitlyn "Amouranth" to become the second-most popular female personality on Twitch. Hailing from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico, Abril is a Just Chatting content creator who also plays a variety of games.

AriGameplays launched her Twitch channel on September 1, 2014, and has since amassed 6,505,117 followers. Her channel description (which has been translated from Spanish) reads:

"Beautiful and talented woman, excellent at video games, born boxer, forceful dancer, magazine clothing model, occasional presenter, professional actress... the real Arin Genmpein."

Pokimane vs AriGameplays vs Amourath: Analyzing the top three most popular female streamers on Twitch

1) Pokimane

OfflineTV co-founder Imane "Pokimane" is amongst the most recognizable figures in the streaming industry. Best known for playing a variety of competitive multiplayer games, Pokimane has cemented herself as the most popular and most-watched female personality on the platform. Having started her online career in 2013, the 27-year-old currently boasts 9,354,870 followers.

Her popularity soared in April 2020, when her channel averaged 43,971 viewers and gained a whopping 520,431 followers. However, the Moroccan-Canadian star has been livestreaming less since 2022.

Channel statistics for Pokimane, dated August 2, 2023 (Image via TwitchTracker)

In a YouTube video titled why i took a break + what's next for me, Pokimane said that she had lost interest in playing games on-stream. She added:

"Nowadays, when I see things on Twitch... it kind of feels like, 'Been there, done that.' Like, I'm not really, really excited or passionate about much, aside from like generally chatting, (and) connecting with people. IRL streaming is always fun and there will always be games that capture my heart, here and there."

2) AriGameplays

As mentioned earlier, AriGameplays has dethroned Amouranth to become the second-most popular female streamer on Twitch. At the time of writing, she has 96,148 more followers than Amouranth. According to TwitchTracker statistics, Abril's popularity skyrocketed on September 10, 2021, after a two-year hiatus.

Channel statistics for AriGameplays, dated August 2, 2023 (Image via TwitchTracker)

In addition to being a Just Chatting streamer, AriGameplays has racked up over 670 hours of Fortnite playtime. She has also played Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, League of Legends, The Sims 4, and Valorant on her channel.

3) Amouranth

Amouranth is a 29-year-old Twitch streamer, best known for hosting Just Chatting and ASMR livestreams. She joined the Amazon-owned platform on May 29, 2016, and currently has 6,408,969 followers. Amouranth rose to prominence in 2021, with her channel going from 3,673 viewers in February 2021 to 11,889 viewers in April 2021.

Channel statistics for Amouranth, dated August 2, 2023 (Image via TwitchTracker)

Amouranth shocked the online community on June 18, 2023, when she revealed that she had joined Twitch's competitor, Kick. According to reports, she signed a two-year contract worth $30 million.