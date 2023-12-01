Who is Rivers? Everything about Twitch star who won Streamer of the Year at Esports Awards 2023

As another eventful year in the gaming and streaming community draws to a close, enthusiasts were treated to the latest Esports Awards 2023 in Las Vegas on November 30. One of the biggest focal points of these awards each year is the Streamer of the Year category, featuring some of the most prominent figures in the industry.

This year followed suit with notable nominations, showcasing figures like Felix "xQc" and Kai Cenat in the lineup for the prestigious award. However, this time around, just like last year (Ibai Llanos), the victor emerged from the Hispanic community, and it was none other than Mexican streamer and YouTuber Samy "Rivers" Rivera.

Who is Twitch streamer Rivers? Twitch star wins Esports Awards 2023

As is the tradition each year, the Esports Awards 2023 maintained its reputation for hosting one of the premier esports and gaming events. The ceremony featured renowned figures from the content creator community, and Rivers claimed the Streamer of the Year award for this year.

For those unaware, Rivers, or as she goes by her Twitch user name rivers_gg, is a 25-year-old Spanish-speaking Twitch streamer. Her ascend to Twitch stardom has been no short of remarkable. She stands as one of the top 10 most followed Spanish-speaking streamers with a whopping 5.6 million follower count.

She reached 100K followers in October 2021 and doubled that figure by February 2022. In the subsequent 21 months up to the present, her follower count skyrocketed to 5.6 million, marking one of the platform's most rapid and remarkable growth trajectories.

Before transitioning to Twitch, her content predominantly centered around Call of Duty. However, these days, she has shifted her focus to the "Just Chatting" category while also exploring a variety of games, including Minecraft and Fortnite.

What did the streamer say?

Winning the Esports Awards for the first time stands as a crowning moment in her career. She expressed her excitement and gratitude on her X account, stating (Translated to English):

"What a crazy year! Thank you for all these experiences that have marked my life forever. Thank you for allowing me to live my dream. The best year of my life without a doubt. Thank you, thank you, thank you for so much."

Rivers wins the Streamer of the Year Award 2023. (Image via X/@samyriveratv)

What did the community say?

The news of Rivers winning the Esports Awards swiftly went viral. Although she may not be the most familiar face to non-Spanish speaking audiences, her victory generated a plethora of reactions and discussions:

Fans react to the Streamer of the Year winner. (Image via X/@JakeSucky)

Rivers' influence extends beyond the world of gaming, as she is also the owner of one of the 12 teams in the widely acclaimed King's and Queen's Football Leagues - PIO FC.