Barcelona legend Ronaldinho joins Gerard Pique and Ibai Llanos’ Kings League

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho is the latest to join Gerard Pique's popular exhibition football competition Kings League. The Brazilian icon is joining Porcinos FC, which is headed by celebrity Spanish streamer and content creator Ibai Llanos.

The Kings League has become a sensation in the football world due to its quirky rules that include unlimited substitutions, exclusions for receiving yellow and red cards and penalties taken from the center of the field with a time limit.

The 7-a-side league is made up of 12 teams, with each team having the option to bring on a 12th player for each match. This 12th-player spot is usually reserved for celebrities and former footballers.

Ronaldinho will now play that role for Porcinos FC. The likes of Sergio Aguero, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez and Joan Capdevila have already made appearances as the 12th man and now the former Barcelona star will exhibit his skills once again for the football world.

Ronaldinho, 42, has been retired for a few years now. He hung up his boots in 2018, finishing his career with Brazilian club Fluminense.

The tournament will provide Gerard Pique and Ronaldinho an opportunity to play alongside each other. The Brazilian left for AC Milan after a stellar spell with Barcelona in 2008, while Pique returned to Camp Nou from Manchester United.

Former Bayern Munich CEO comments on Barcelona referee scandal

Rummenigge said he was 'not surprised' when talking about the La Liga giants' referee scandal.

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that he was not surprised to hear that Barcelona were involved in a referee scandal. Speaking to Correirre dello Sport, he said:

“I laughed when I read the news, but I am not surprised.”

“Every time we played in Spain I had a strange feeling. These are unacceptable things that do not only concern the domestic competition and even the refereeing issue must be faced with seriousness and respect.”

EL MUNDO — former referee committee VP, Enriquez Negreira threatened Barcelona with a "scandal" by fax. He warned Bartomeu against reporting information that he knew that would have "serious consequences."

This comes after reports that the La Liga giants made secret payments to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who served as the head of the Technical Committee of the Referees.

Football Leaks added that the club made payments from 2001 from 2015 under the leadership of multiple presidents. It is reported that Negreira offered services such as "technical video advice" and "recording of Spanish teams' matches in European competitions".

