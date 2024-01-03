"The top female streamer is a guy": Asmongold reacts to AI Neuro-sama topping the 2023 list of most-watched female streamers

American Twitch streamer Asmongold, who is also known as ZackRawr, recently reacted to the news of Neuro-sama becoming the most-watched female streamer on Twitch. Zack is popular for uploading reaction content on his YouTube channel, Asmongold Clips. In a recent clip, while browsing through Reddit posts, he came across a list of the most-watched female streamers and responded by saying that it was "extremely funny."

Zack found the list of top female streamers funny because the top streamer at the end of December was Neuro-sama, an AI-generated VTuber created by Vedal, who is a guy. He also couldn't believe that a guy had won a top female streamer:

"I found this to be extremely fu**ing funny. The top female streamer is a guy. That's right. This is so fu**ing funny to me. I can't believe this."

"Best Girl Vedal": Users talk about Neuro-sama winning top female streamer after Asmongold's reaction

The term VTubers refers to virtual YouTubers who create content and stream using a digital representation of themselves or an avatar that mirrors their real-life movements. Over the years, Vtubers have become increasingly popular. Recently, after a change in the Twitch Terms of Service (TOS), a popular VTuber known as Marina was banned after switching her avatar to a nude version of the character she usually used.

Neuro-sama is an AI character created by a Twitch streamer named Vedal. Since its launch in 2022, the character has gained over 480k followers on Twitch.

The Stream Charts account on X posts a weekly Twitch ratings chart. In a recent post, they ranked streamers in the female category in the month of December. Many users commented on the post after watching Asmongold's reaction on stream.

One user, @ViaDololoce, poked fun at the fact that Vedal is not a female and commented.

"Best Girl Vedal"

Many others also took to X to comment on the top streamer list:

Asmongold recently spoke about IRL streamers on TrainwreckTv's podcast and mentioned that those who broke the law should be banned.