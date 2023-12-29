"Ban people that break the law": Asmongold and xQc give takes on IRL streamers

Twitch stars Zack "Asmongold" and Félix "xQc" shared their opinions on the recent uptick in IRL streamers who have broken laws while being in foreign countries. The two gave their takes on a recent episode of the Scuffed Podcast hosted by Tyler "Trainwreckstv" on YouTube.

Asmongold was of the opinion that IRL streamers who break laws in foreign lands should be outright banned:

"I think they should ban people that break the law, like if you're using your stream to break the law, you should get banned. If you're not, then it's okay."

"These kinds of metas are very self-regulatory" - xQc opines on IRL streamers breaking laws in foreign countries

In the latest episode of the Scuffed Podcast on December 29, 2023, which also marked its 152nd iteration, Kick streamer and YouTuber Trainwreckstv was joined by big names such as MMA star Max Holloway, streamers LosPollosTV, xQc, and Asmongold, amongst others.

In a segment of the podcast, Louis "LosPollosTV" highlighted the topic of IRL streamers:

"What I find interesting though is, and you've bought it up before. You see, you see, like, I'll give you an example. A couple of these kids, the "IRL", I guess that's what you call it, they go out to the world these bodyguards and they do crazy sh*t. Do you think that should be- those people should be banned, or, like what you think about that?"

Besides Asmongold, xQc also had an opinion regarding the trend of IRL streamers violating norms and laws in various countries. Félix opined that such trends are self-regulatory and tend to "balance out":

"These kinds of metas are very self-regulatory. Things balance out. Right now it's bad, I get it and it sucks. It balances out itself and the only argument I have to prove this, is history, because on YouTube and social medias, we've had a bunch of trends happen where people see something that's successful, like pranks... they make it as crazy as possible until something breaks."

Fans react to the streamers' opinions

Netizens were not too satisfied with Félix's take on the matter. Many disagreed with his opinion, as some called it an "average X half right half true" take, and others deemed it to be a "crazy" one:

Fans express their disapproval of xQc's take. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Various comments highlighted contentious streamers like Jack Doherty and N3on, with one user presenting them as "sacrificial lambs" to stop the trend:

Some users suggest banning certain IRL streamers. (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

IRL streaming has recently seen an unusual surge in controversial activity, with many creators involved in polarizing behavior. Ice Poseidon, in particular, had been arrested in Thailand for violating the country's stringent anti-p*rnography laws after performing a suggestive dance for his girlfriend.