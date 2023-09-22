"Crazy that this is a hot take": xQc's take on OnlyFans stirs up drama on social media

Popular livestreamer Felix "xQc" has stirred up quite the drama on X (Twitter) after his opinions about OnlyFans and those who use it went viral on this social media platform, generating a lot of backlash. Many OF users have hit back at him for criticizing their content on the platform, with some even questioning the content creator's contributions to society.

xQc is one of the most popular streamers in the industry right now, and after his on-stream views drew negative reactions, the former Overwatch professional took to X to address the issue. Stating that he did not think it was a "hot take," he wrote:

"Crazy that this is a “hot take” these days. It’s literally a personal choice. Keep spamming your links in the comments everywhere; no one buying that sh*t."

The viral post on X (Image via X)

The post has gone viral, accruing over three million views at the time of writing this. Read on to know how this controversy started.

What did xQc say about OnlyFans that caused such a controversy?

His take on X has elicited quite a lot of reaction from both sides. While some have praised the streamer, others have called him out. One user even made fun of him, referring to his recent reaction content scandal. Here are a couple of general reactions to his post.

For those wondering how this all started, the initial comments from xQc came from a livestream a couple of days ago where he was talking about OnlyFans. The streamer was very adamant in his views and explained to his viewers that he would not do OF even if he was on the verge of being completely broke and had only one dime to his name. Here's what he said:

"Guys, okay, listen, listen. I could be on my last leg, okay? I could be on my f*cking last dime; I won't f*cking do OnlyFans. That sh*t is absolutely f*cking brain rot. I ain't doing that sh*t. Bottom of the barrel behavior, dude. Sorry."

xQc recently made headlines around the entertainment industry for his whopping $100 million deal with Kick.com and has won numerous awards in his career for livestreaming. As a result, he's one of the most popular content creators around.